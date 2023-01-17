ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

German Online Bank N26 to Expand Crypto Trading

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German online bank N26 said on Tuesday that it would expand the list of countries where its customers may trade cryptocurrencies to include those in Germany and Switzerland. In addition, N26 said it would provide the service for customers in Belgium, Portugal and Ireland. Last year, N26...
PYMNTS

N26 Launches Crypto Trading in 5 European Countries

The German neobank N26 has launched its crypto trading service in five new markets. Following an initial launch in Austria last October, the company announced on Tuesday (Jan. 17) that cryptocurrency trading will be made available to customers in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal and Ireland. With almost 200 cryptocurrencies on...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Too? Saudi Arabia To Take Non USD Currencies For Oil

Per a report, the most important oil exporter on the planet, Saudi Arabia, would possibly take a success to the U.S. greenback (USD) supremacy for the advantage of Bitcoin and different international currencies. Through the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the nation’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, hinted at the opportunity of accepting non-dollar currencies to commerce oil.
NASDAQ

Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
u.today

Coinbase Closing Down Operations in Japan: Details

thenewscrypto.com

National Australia Bank Introduces a New Stablecoin

NAB has developed an AUDN, crypto pegged with the Australian dollar. The stablecoin establishment will ease out many complex and confusing processes. Australia’s second native currency-backed stablecoin is going to be live soon, as regulated banks around the globe are turning their focus over the stablecoins. National Australia Bank (NAB) has developed an AUDN, having a one-to-one peg with the Australian dollar. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) released the first of this kind stablecoin.
techaiapp.com

Russia, Iran to Co-Create Gold-Backed ‘Token of Persian Gulf’ Crypto Asset: Report

Russia and Iran, two countries that are looking to develop guidelines to regulate the cryptocurrency sector, are reportedly planning to form an alliance to co-develop a stablecoin. The crypto asset, which would be backed by gold as the reserve asset, could be named the ‘token of the Persian Gulf’. This stablecoin is aimed at removing the requirement of fiat currencies for facilitating cross-border transactions. To create this stablecoin, the Central Bank of Iran will team up with the Russian government in the months to come.
ffnews.com

Aviva India Launches Aviva Signature Investment Plan

Aviva Life Insurance, India’s most trusted private life insurance company, announced the launch of Aviva Signature Investment Plan, a Unit Linked Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan. The plan is crafted keeping in mind the needs of Millennial and GenX customers. Signature Millennial comes with an inbuilt premium waiver to...
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

From the front line of the Ukraine war to climate protests in Germany, the Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland and the traditional purification by fire of animals in Spain, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Paris photographer Thibault Camus.
techaiapp.com

Tanzanian Central Bank Adopts ‘Phased and Risk-Based Approach to Adoption of CBDC’ – Africa Bitcoin News

After months of research, the Tanzanian central bank announced recently that it had chosen a more cautious and risk-based approach towards the adoption of its central bank digital currency (CBDC). During the research phase, the central bank said it paid particular attention “to risks and controls associated with issuance, distribution, counterfeit and usage of currencies.”
CoinTelegraph

Samsung’s Bitcoin ETF, $700M bust, Coinbase exits Japan: Asia Express

Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. On Jan. 13, Samsung Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the namesake South Korean conglomerate, successfully listed the Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to local news outlet Edaily, the ETF debuted under the ticker 3135:HK and seeks to replicate the performance of spot Bitcoin by investing in Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
ffnews.com

It’s GoTyme: Mambu Enables Tyme Group to ‘Lift and Shift’ South African TymeBank Digital Banking Concept to the Philippines

Newly launched Filipino digital bank GoTyme Bank has partnered with global cloud banking platform Mambu to deliver an innovative digital banking solution that is aiming to improve access to high quality financial services for Filipinos. Singapore-based Tyme Group, which has partnered with Gokongwei Group to launch GoTyme Bank in the...
ffnews.com

A Look at the Top Six Fintech Trends in the UK in 2023

There are a variety of reasons why this past year has been challenging. Businesses worldwide have become accustomed to adapting to new circumstances due to post-pandemic complexities, war-induced energy crises, cryptocurrency market crashes, high inflation and soaring interest rates. However, despite all these challenges, the UK fintech market has grown steadily and has provided businesses with ways to remain ahead of the curve and offer simpler, more accessible financial services.
ffnews.com

Fintech Galaxy strengthens team with Turki AlAhmed as Bahrain Country Manager

UAE-based Fintech Galaxy, the first Central Bank-regulated Open Finance platform in the Middle East, announced the hiring of Turki AlAhmed to lead its operations in Bahrain and expand its Open Banking and Open Finance deployment in the Kingdom. Turki joins Fintech Galaxy Bahrain as Country Manager to turbocharge Fintech Galaxy’s...

