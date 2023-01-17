Read full article on original website
Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win
Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
Red-hot Bruins beat Islanders 4-1 as Ullmark gets 100th win
NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie McAvoy and fellow defenseman Derek Forbort scored in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night. Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves in his 100th career win, improving to 24-2-1 on the season.
Cozens scores in overtime as Sabres beat Islanders 3-2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops. Cozens beat Islanders goalie Ilya...
Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
Penguins v Senators, Game 44: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Pittsburgh Penguins (22-15-6) averted one disaster on Monday night but are far from safe with just four wins in their last 12 games. The Penguins lead the rebuilding Ottawa Senators (19-21-3) by nine points for a wild-card spot. The teams will square up at the Canadian Tire Centre Wednesday night.
NHL wants to bring ‘league events’ to Islanders’ UBS Arena
BUFFALO — The Islanders could soon be hosting the NHL All-Star Game or the draft at UBS Arena. First, though, they have to finish construction on the surrounding area. That was the message from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who was in Buffalo for Thursday’s Isles-Sabres game just 24 hours after being on Long Island for Wednesday’s match against the Bruins. “We want to bring league events to UBS,” Bettman said. “But everybody’s agreed that we want to bring them to the finished product, which is the surrounding area. “That arena is great. I took the train out last night, [it took] 29 minutes...
Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-18-4) VS BRUINS (34-5-4) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night at UBS Arena to conclude their season-long, five-game homestand. For both teams, it's the first of a back-to-back set. In their first...
Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
