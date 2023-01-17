Well, Mr Writer of this art... ...how about you tell me and all of us before trying to sell us on this EV stuff... ...costs.... cost of buying one of these cars. insurance price of owning one, cost of battery, life expectancy of the battery based on weather conditions in geographic area yiu live in...., if left outside or in garage...parts replacement, how much to charge them and to install charger in your home, how far we can expect to drive on one charge, how will the dead batteries be disposed of, cost to train technicians to work on them because I've heard mechanics say they can't just be worked on by the average person, safety test info...ya know... that crash test thing...I'm sure I can come up with more questions, but that's a start...so do me a favor..on your next article supporting EV's , I hoke its to answer my questions...otherwise, I have to question if it's a good thing and side with Senator Collins, as I'm skeptical about it as well.
Comments / 4