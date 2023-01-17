ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Jill Cranmer
2d ago

Well, Mr Writer of this art... ...how about you tell me and all of us before trying to sell us on this EV stuff... ...costs.... cost of buying one of these cars. insurance price of owning one, cost of battery, life expectancy of the battery based on weather conditions in geographic area yiu live in...., if left outside or in garage...parts replacement, how much to charge them and to install charger in your home, how far we can expect to drive on one charge, how will the dead batteries be disposed of, cost to train technicians to work on them because I've heard mechanics say they can't just be worked on by the average person, safety test info...ya know... that crash test thing...I'm sure I can come up with more questions, but that's a start...so do me a favor..on your next article supporting EV's , I hoke its to answer my questions...otherwise, I have to question if it's a good thing and side with Senator Collins, as I'm skeptical about it as well.

Cape Gazette

EV plan is not a rapid, disruptive transition

I read your article of Nov. 23 about Gov. Carney’s executive order instructing Delaware to adopt California’s Advanced Clean Cars 2 standard, which would require car manufacturers to gradually move to offering only electric vehicles – battery-electric and plug-in hybrid cars – for sale in Delaware. The articles and letters on this topic contain several misconceptions.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Paynter’s Mill committee applauds Sussex vote

The Eastern Border Committee of the Paynter’s Mill community applauds the 3-2 vote in favor of upholding the current 10-year Sussex County comprehensive plan, approved in 2018. This vote allows the 242 acres of land along Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road to remain designated as low-density development. As neighbors to this land parcel, we appreciate the council’s decision to preserve open space with less concentrated development.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

State lawmakers offer more ambitious goals in response to State of the State Address

Some state lawmakers responded to Governor John Carney's State of the State address by suggesting more ambitious goals. Education spending featured front-and-center in Carney’s address, offering the Governor a chance to reiterate his plan — announced earlier this week — to offer 9 percent raises to Delaware public school teachers in the coming year.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Residents know their town the best

When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve

At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Impatient for results or for another campaign?

In a letter to the Cape Gazette published Jan. 13, George Chambers chides Russ Huxtable for a disappointing first two months in office. Of course, the General Assembly did not go into session until Jan. 10, the same day Huxtable was sworn into office. Let’s be clear. My earlier letter...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 1/20/23

A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
LEWES, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Bill to give police $20 million heads to House floor

A bill authorizing a one-time $20 million fund for Delaware police agencies to use for recruiting passed unanimously Wednesday through the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee Wednesday.  In the same meeting, a bill that would create a separate offense for the theft of mail, including packages, from a residence was heard, but the vote outcome was not clear.  ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Two candidates file for Milton council seats

There will not be an election in Milton this March, as just two candidates have filed to run for two town council seats. Incumbent Councilwoman Randi Meredith and newcomer Scotty Edler will be sworn in as council members in April. Edler will be taking the seat of Councilman Rich Baty, who will not run for another term.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Carney sees economic growth ahead

Gov. John Carney focused on jobs and schools in his State of the State address Jan. 19. In Sussex County, he said, an economic revitalization plan in Seaford may be the answer to renewed prosperity. “The loss of economic opportunity had ripple effects through Sussex County,” he said, referring to...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Signed, Sealed and Delivered

Most people assume that when a real estate deed is signed, it is effective. However, there is one more essential part of the process. Even if a deed is properly executed, it is not effective until it has been delivered to and accepted by the buyer. This can sometimes create bizarre results. Here is an example.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Insight proposes subdivision along Prettyman Road

Neighbors of a proposed subdivision along Prettyman Road near Harbeson are concerned about possible groundwater contamination by the chemical tricholroethylene, or TCE, a solvent used for degreasing metal parts. However, an attorney for the developer said there is no known contamination on the site of the proposed community. At its...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Keeping Your Earnest Money Safe

When you make an offer on a house, it is accompanied by an earnest money check. Earnest money is intended to demonstrate that you are "in earnest" about purchasing the property. The earnest money check is made out to the listing company. What happens to this check?. The party holding...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Buying Bug Free

If your house is a typical one, there is probably some kind of small, leggy creature that makes its home with you. Whether they are termites, fleas, roaches, ants, or spiders, it is a good idea to serve them with an eviction notice before you put your home on the market. If home remedies like ionized boric acid don't work, paying a professional exterminator will be money well spent.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Understanding The Contract

When you are selling a home, the most important part of the transaction occurs after you have found a buyer. If your property is being marketed professionally, the real estate agent will put together the purchase offer and present it to you. Each local Board of Realtors has standard contract...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

New Dewey police chief brings 30 years of experience to role

A law enforcement trailblazer with more than 30 years of experience is set to take over as chief of the Dewey Beach Police Department Friday, Jan. 20. Commissioners voted unanimously Jan. 13 to approve a resolution appointing Constance Speake to the position left vacant when former Chief Sam Mackert retired in June.
ALABAMA STATE
starpublications.online

Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting

The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

December Lewes and Rehoboth Top Sales Producers Coldwell Banker Premier

Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of December. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Julie Gritton. The top selling agent was Sarah Russ. The top overall agent was Mary-Beth Pepper. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent and top selling agent was Hal Blades. The top overall agent was Skip Faust.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

State Retirees Concerned About Future of Healthcare Benefits

DOVER, Del.- State retirees are speaking out about the future of their healthcare benefits once again. Earlier last year the Carney Administration planned to switch state retiree healthcare to a Medicare Advantage plan. A group of retirees, known as "RISE Delaware," protested the change for several weeks. The switch was...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

