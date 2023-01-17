Franklin Co BOE names sole finalist for Superintendent’s seat

There will be a new Superintendent of Schools in Franklin County: Melanie Burton-Brown has been named by the School Board in Carnesville as the sole finalist for the post that opened with last year’s death of former Superintendent Chris Forrer. Brown has worked as assistant superintendent of the Franklin County Charter School System.

Brown’s appointment came after acting superintendent Chuck Colquitt told the Franklin County School Board he did not want to be considered as a candidate for the full-time job. Colquitt served after Forrer took a medical leave of absence last summer. Both Forrer and Colquitt had worked previously in the school system in Madison County.

