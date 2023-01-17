GBI: 80 year-old Oglethorpe Co man faces child porn charges

An 80 year-old Oglethorpe County man is arrested on child porn charges. The GBI says Jasper Andre is facing a half-dozen counts. He was booked into the Oglethorpe County jail.

From the GBI…

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Jasper Robert Andre, age 80, of Oglethorpe County, Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography, three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and one count of Criminal Attempt to Possess Child Pornography by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. This arrest was the result of an investigation into Andre’s online activity conducted by the GBI CEACC Unit. An investigation into Andre’s online activity began after the GBI received a cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to a search of Andre’s residence and his subsequent arrest. The search of Andre’s home was conducted by the GBI and the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office. Andre was taken to the Oglethorpe County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

