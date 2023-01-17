ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglethorpe County, GA

GBI: 80 year-old Oglethorpe Co man faces child porn charges

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yel0b_0kHC92gp00

An 80 year-old Oglethorpe County man is arrested on child porn charges. The GBI says Jasper Andre is facing a half-dozen counts. He was booked into the Oglethorpe County jail.

From the GBI…

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Jasper Robert Andre, age 80, of Oglethorpe County, Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography, three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and one count of Criminal Attempt to Possess Child Pornography by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. This arrest was the result of an investigation into Andre’s online activity conducted by the GBI CEACC Unit. An investigation into Andre’s online activity began after the GBI received a cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to a search of Andre’s residence and his subsequent arrest. The search of Andre’s home was conducted by the GBI and the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office. Andre was taken to the Oglethorpe County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Drug suspects arrested in Hall Co

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says two men from Gainesville and a woman from Buford are facing a long list of drug charges, arrested with what drug agents say was $85 thousand worth of pills and marijuana. Jayden Richey, Dennis McLearn, and Riley Smith were booked into the Hall County jail.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD: crime drops in Athens

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is reporting a slight decline in the Athens crime rate, down one percent in 2022. The Police Department on Lexington Road says robberies were down more than thirty percent. ACCPD also says traffic crashes were down more than eleven percent over the past year. From...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Police release accident report in crash that killed Bulldog player, UGA recruiting staffer

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released the accident report on the Barnett Shoals Road crash that claimed the lives of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, saying high speed was a factor in the fatal accident. The funeral for LeCroy takes place today. It is set for 3 o’clock this afternoon at the First Baptist Church in her hometown of Toccoa.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash

TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday, January 18. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: A-CC Commissioners meet with local lawmakers, DOT says new NE Ga bridge is open

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners will meet with members of the local legislative delegation this evening in Athens: the session is set for 6 o’clock at the Lyndon House Arts Center. That’s on Hoyt Street in Athens. The meeting comes with the Legislature in recess. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue were among the state department heads to make their cases in Wednesday budget hearings in Atlanta: the Georgia Legislature is in recess while House and Senate appropriations committees work on Governor Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion budget blueprint.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Franklin Co BOE names sole finalist for Superintendent’s seat

There will be a new Superintendent of Schools in Franklin County: Melanie Burton-Brown has been named by the School Board in Carnesville as the sole finalist for the post that opened with last year’s death of former Superintendent Chris Forrer. Brown has worked as assistant superintendent of the Franklin County Charter School System.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGa wreck

Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said. A police report released Tuesday listed excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph (64 kph) limit...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA’s Boling runs world’s top time in track event at Clemson

The Bulldogs’ Matthew Boling ran one of the fastest 300-meter dash times in collegiate history to tally a win in the conclusion of the Clemson Invite on Saturday. Boling, a native of Houston, Texas, ran the first 300m of his career and finished with the second-fastest time in Georgia history and the top time in the world this year. Boling’s finish makes him the No. 3 all-time collegiate finisher with the No. 4 all-time collegiate finish in the event.
CLEMSON, SC
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
113K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy