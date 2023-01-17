German news agency dpa reports that chancellor will appoint regional interior minister as new defense minister (Corrects that designee isn't a regional governor.).

Boris Pistorius, Germany’s new defence minister, is an unknown on the world stage but he is an experienced politician with credentials in security and a history of straight talking. Pistorius, 62, from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD), will graduate to the job from his current post as interior...
The Israeli Supreme Court on Wednesday disqualified an important coalition member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government from serving as a minister. In a 10-1 ruling, the court said Aryeh Deri's appointment as a minister in the new coalition government was "extremely unreasonable." Deri is leader of the Shas party,...
PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case.
Anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala, the speaker of South Africa's first democratic elected parliament -- and the first woman to hold the office -- has died aged 90, the country's presidency said on Friday. Ginwala was appointed speaker of the National Assembly in 1994, as Nelson Mandela was elected president marking the end of decades of white rule.
Britain expressed fury on Saturday after Iran bucked international warnings and executed a dual citizen it accused of being a spy. “This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said after Ali Reza Akbari was hanged. Akbari was accused of working with Britain’s MI6, but the Associated Press reports the think-tank founder and former defense ministry official was an ally of top Iranian security official Ali Shamkhani and that his execution could be the result of a power struggle.Read it at Associated Press
Ministers are giving themselves until 5 March to decide whether to call fresh elections in Northern Ireland, as the Democratic Unionist party continues to block power-sharing at Stormont in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements. This allows the EU and the UK a six-week window to try to thrash out a...
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his forthcoming memoir that former President Trump told him to “shut the hell up” about China in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, Semafor reported on Thursday. “My Mike, that f—— guy hates you!” Trump reportedly said to Pompeo in March 2020 after a call with Chinese President…
TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — On New Year’s Eve, a small boat carrying more than 230 would-be migrants, most of them Syrians, broke down and began to sink after setting sail from the northern coast of Lebanon. Since the collapse of Lebanon’s economy in 2019, an increasing number of...
Britain on Monday vowed more reprisals against what it said was Tehran’s “weakened and isolated regime” after it executed a UK-Iranian dual national. Following the killing of Alireza Akbari, the UK summoned Iran’s most senior diplomat and recalled its own ambassador. But despite slapping sanctions on...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and Iran have summoned each other’s ambassadors in a diplomatic spat triggered by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s comments describing Iran as the “enemy” of the United Arab Emirates during a trip to that country this week.
BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The European Parliament called on Wednesday for the EU to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, blaming the powerful force for the repression of protesters and the supply of drones to Russia.
Israel's top court ruled 10-1 on Wednesday that Aryeh Deri, leader of the Shas party and a key ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, should not be allowed to serve as a cabinet minister because of a February 2022 conviction for tax fraud.
KINSHASA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Before dawn, sanitary police armed with crowbars and a bulldozer set about demolishing makeshift trader stalls crowding downtown streets in the capital of Democratic Republic of Congo ahead of a four-day visit by Pope Francis starting Jan. 31.
BEIRUT (Reuters) - French judges visiting Beirut this week as part of an investigation into a massive port explosion in 2020 were denied access to documents from the Lebanese probe because it remains frozen, a senior Lebanese judicial source said on Thursday. The Lebanese investigation into the explosion that killed...
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates to honor the lives lost one year ago in a heinous terrorist attack consisting of ballistic missiles and drones launched from Yemen targeting civilian sites in the UAE. Following up on the Vice President’s May 2022 trip to Abu Dhabi, the Vice President reaffirmed the United States’ enduring commitment to the safety and security of the Emirati people. She underscored the strength of the bilateral partnership with the UAE, which is critical to advancing our shared vision of peace, stability, and integration in the region. They also discussed ongoing cooperation between the United States and the UAE to address the climate crisis, including through the Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE), which will catalyze $100 billion in financing, investment, and other support and globally deploy 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035 to advance the energy transition, and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) as the UAE prepares to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) later this year.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and the United States sought to smooth relations between their countries Wednesday in the allies’ first meeting since Israel’s new ultranationalist government, its most right-wing ever, assumed power. Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, hosted National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Jerusalem a day...
Comments / 0