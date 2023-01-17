Read full article on original website
Pittsfield calls snow emergency for Jan. 19 storm
Pittsfield called a snow emergency on Wednesday, restricting on-street parking citywide from 7 a.m. Thursday, January 19, through 7 a.m. Saturday, January 21.
Tractor-trailer crash on Mass. Pike in Ludlow
There is an 18-wheel tractor-trailer crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Ludlow.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
Pittsfield declares snow emergency for Thursday morning
The City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency beginning Thursday morning at 7am.
Deerfield Fire District Responds To Chemical Mixture Call
(Deerfield, MA) Wednesday morning the Deerfield Fire District received a report of chemical mixture off-gassing, a release of gasses resulting from mixing chemicals together, and crews responded to Pinenook Road in Deerfield. Greenfield and South Deerfield Hazmat technicians were also requested for aid. When crews arrived, a Tier 1 Hazmat...
2-car accident causes traffic on Allen Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police and Fire Departments were called to a two-car crash on Allen Street Tuesday morning.
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
Crews are working to clear a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walnut and Cabot streets, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
Greenfield Police Chief Announces End Of Overnight Shift In February
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh announced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that in thirteen days on February 1st, the night shift (11 p.m. to 7 a.m.) will be eliminated due to lack of staffing, sparking a lengthy, heated debate. According to Chief Haigh, his decision comes as...
WEATHER ALERT: Snow, wintry mix Thursday into Friday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow and a wintry mix Thursday & Friday.
Winter weather advisory for most of Massachusetts, winter storm warning for parts of New Hampshire
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of Massachusetts due to a storm packing snow and rain that is expected to move into the region on Thursday evening. Parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, Hampshire, and Hampden counties will be under an advisory from...
Mass State Police Serious About Drunk Drivers With ANOTHER Sobriety Checkpoint
Just a heads-up, Berkshire County residents. If you're planning on having a few beers(or any other alcoholic beverages) this weekend, perhaps while you're watching some playoff football games, make sure you've secured yourself a ride. I happened to mention in a post last week that it seemed like the Massachusetts...
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley,...
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
2-car accident on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Sumner Avenue for a two-car motor vehicle accident on Monday.
State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
1 person hospitalized following Deerfield hazmat incident
DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hazardous materials incident Wednesday morning in Deerfield. Deerfield fire officials said that they were called to Pinenook Road for a report of a chemical mixture that was off-gassing. Hazmat team members were requested from South Deerfield and...
