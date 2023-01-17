ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MA

franklincountynow.com

Deerfield Fire District Responds To Chemical Mixture Call

(Deerfield, MA) Wednesday morning the Deerfield Fire District received a report of chemical mixture off-gassing, a release of gasses resulting from mixing chemicals together, and crews responded to Pinenook Road in Deerfield. Greenfield and South Deerfield Hazmat technicians were also requested for aid. When crews arrived, a Tier 1 Hazmat...
DEERFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
SUTTON, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Police Chief Announces End Of Overnight Shift In February

(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh announced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that in thirteen days on February 1st, the night shift (11 p.m. to 7 a.m.) will be eliminated due to lack of staffing, sparking a lengthy, heated debate. According to Chief Haigh, his decision comes as...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction

This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley,...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
LONGMEADOW, MA
whdh.com

Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person hospitalized following Deerfield hazmat incident

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hazardous materials incident Wednesday morning in Deerfield. Deerfield fire officials said that they were called to Pinenook Road for a report of a chemical mixture that was off-gassing. Hazmat team members were requested from South Deerfield and...
DEERFIELD, MA

