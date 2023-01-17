Effective: 2023-01-19 21:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Iron BRIEF PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TONIGHT IN ASHLAND AND IRON COUNTIES Brief periods of heavy snow are possible tonight as small cells of lake effect snow continue due to northerly to northeasterly flow over Lake Superior. Affected locations will see rapidly changing weather and road conditions with brief heavy snow and reduced visibilities. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on.

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO