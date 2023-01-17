Effective: 2023-01-20 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Union County WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHERN NEW MEXICO FRIDAY THROUGH MIDDAY SATURDAY .A quick moving winter storm will bring light to moderate snow for the northern mountains during the day Friday. Snow will then expand east to Raton Pass and Union County late Friday and exit midday Saturday. Gusty north winds will accompany the snow in this region with areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities forecast. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands and Union County. * WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes along portions of I-25. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO