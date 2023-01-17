Effective: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Espanola Valley; Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHERN NEW MEXICO FRIDAY THROUGH MIDDAY SATURDAY .A quick moving winter storm will bring light to moderate snow for the northern mountains during the day Friday. Snow will then expand east to Raton Pass and Union County late Friday and exit midday Saturday. Gusty north winds will accompany the snow in this region with areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities forecast. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 to 4 inches below 8000 feet and 4 to 6 inches above 8000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Mountains, Upper Rio Grande Valley, and Espanola Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

