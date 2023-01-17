ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

8 injured in crash following gunfire in DC

UPDATE 11:51 p.m. — Police updated the number of injuries in the crash, saying that eight people were transported. Four of those who were injured were minors. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a crash that happened after gunfire in D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said that nobody was hit in the shooting, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

VIDEO: Crews work to repair damaged tower after Gaithersburg plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Crews are working to repair a damaged tower in Montgomery County months after a small plane crashed into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines. SkyTrak7 was over the Gaithersburg scene Wednesday as crews worked to repair the powerlines. Officals say repairs are expected to wrap up...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Washington DC Auto Show returns to the District; what you need to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington DC Auto Show is back in the District at a time when the automobile industry is going through historic changes. The Washington DC Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. The show will be open to the public from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Money Train Spotted!

Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Marshalls closed on F Street at the National Press Building

Marshalls closed the location in the National Press building closed yesterday. I was surprised since it seemed fully stocked right before the holidays.”. Marshalls opened here in the former Filene’s Basement space back in 2013. Filene’s went out of business back in 2011. Updates when we learn who...
WJLA

Cleanup begins for hundreds of illegally dumped tires in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Tuesday, National Park Service crews began cleaning up nearly a thousand tires someone illegally dumped in a remote section of Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C. The park service estimates it will take several days to get rid of all the tires. U.S. Park Police spokesperson...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times In Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location. There, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and was breathing and conscious. The identity and condition of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’

Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Women's March is returning to DC on Sunday -- here's what to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Women’s March is expected to return to the nation's capital on Sunday. The event has been dubbed "Bigger Than Roe" as January also marks the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Organizers say the march will officially kick off Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'That could have been me': DC kids exposed to violence take part in youth summit

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The policymakers and city leaders have talked and workshopped, and created programs to tackle youth violence. Still, the trend continues. Amid seemingly daily headlines, the D.C. youth who are seeing their peers too quick to pick up a gun, or finding themselves on the wrong side of one, are stepping up to voice concerns and propose solutions.
WASHINGTON, DC
uspis.gov

Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
WASHINGTON, DC

