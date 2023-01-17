WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location. There, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and was breathing and conscious. The identity and condition of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO