Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Report: Millions Donated to Penn Biden Center by Anonymous Chinese Donors Since Biden's 2021 InaugurationThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
foxbaltimore.com
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: When will the Snow Train stop in Baltimore?
It has been a very mild January so far in Maryland with above-average temperatures in the 50s many days. Meteorologist Tony Pann explains when he you thinks the Snow Train will finally stop in Baltimore.
WJLA
Counting down to spring? Japanese plum trees on National Mall begin to bloom
WASHINGTON (7News) — Spring is just around the corner -- 60 days away to be exact. The National Park Service tweeted out pictures Thursday showing Japanese plum trees beginning to bud. I know we're all anticipating for the cherry blossoms to bloom, but the plum trees are a sight to see, too.
WJLA
New pedestrian bridge in Chevy Chase installed as part of Purple Line light rail project
CHEVY CHASE, Md. (7News) — Late Wednesday night through 3 a.m. Thursday, crews closed Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland to install a pedestrian bridge that will be part of the Capital Crescent Trail. The construction is part of the Purple Line light rail project that will connect Montgomery...
8 injured in crash following gunfire in DC
UPDATE 11:51 p.m. — Police updated the number of injuries in the crash, saying that eight people were transported. Four of those who were injured were minors. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a crash that happened after gunfire in D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said that nobody was hit in the shooting, […]
WJLA
VIDEO: Crews work to repair damaged tower after Gaithersburg plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Crews are working to repair a damaged tower in Montgomery County months after a small plane crashed into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines. SkyTrak7 was over the Gaithersburg scene Wednesday as crews worked to repair the powerlines. Officals say repairs are expected to wrap up...
WJLA
Washington DC Auto Show returns to the District; what you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington DC Auto Show is back in the District at a time when the automobile industry is going through historic changes. The Washington DC Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. The show will be open to the public from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29.
WJLA
No more change: Dulles Toll Road to go completely cashless starting March 1
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Earlier this month there was a price hike on the Dulles Toll Road – and as of March, drivers will no longer be able to pay those higher tolls in cash. Wednesday the airports authority announced the toll road will go completely cashless starting...
popville.com
Money Train Spotted!
Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
popville.com
Marshalls closed on F Street at the National Press Building
Marshalls closed the location in the National Press building closed yesterday. I was surprised since it seemed fully stocked right before the holidays.”. Marshalls opened here in the former Filene’s Basement space back in 2013. Filene’s went out of business back in 2011. Updates when we learn who...
D.C. Council Bill Aims To Use Sound Detection And Cameras To Issue Tickets To Loud Vehicles
First, there were speed cameras. Then came red light cameras and stop sign cameras. Now, some D.C. councilmembers want to try a new type of “camera” to identify, and ultimately ticket, noisy vehicles. The Vehicular Noise Reduction Act would create a two-year pilot program to use a combination...
WJLA
Cleanup begins for hundreds of illegally dumped tires in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Tuesday, National Park Service crews began cleaning up nearly a thousand tires someone illegally dumped in a remote section of Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C. The park service estimates it will take several days to get rid of all the tires. U.S. Park Police spokesperson...
Man Shot Multiple Times In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location. There, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and was breathing and conscious. The identity and condition of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’
Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
Regal To Close Gallery Place Movie Theater, Two Others In Maryland
The corporate parent of movie theater chain Regal says it will close the Gallery Place Stadium 14 theater in downtown D.C. next month as part of a broader wave of theater closures that are taking place as part of bankruptcy proceedings. Word of the closure of 39 Regal theaters across...
popville.com
“Metro customers will not experience rail service impacts that were previously announced and scheduled for Tuesday”
“Metro customers will not experience rail service impacts that were previously announced and scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines. Instead of 25-minute rail service on those three lines, trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes. We appreciate the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission for...
WJLA
Man shot & killed near Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in NE DC, street closed: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. The 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE, between Benning Road and...
WJLA
Women's March is returning to DC on Sunday -- here's what to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Women’s March is expected to return to the nation's capital on Sunday. The event has been dubbed "Bigger Than Roe" as January also marks the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Organizers say the march will officially kick off Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at...
WJLA
'That could have been me': DC kids exposed to violence take part in youth summit
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The policymakers and city leaders have talked and workshopped, and created programs to tackle youth violence. Still, the trend continues. Amid seemingly daily headlines, the D.C. youth who are seeing their peers too quick to pick up a gun, or finding themselves on the wrong side of one, are stepping up to voice concerns and propose solutions.
uspis.gov
Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
