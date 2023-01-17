Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Planning commission approves rezoning for Town Center
After nearly five hours of public comment and discussion, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval to rezone land on the western side of the city for the Bluestone Town Center, which expected to have over 900 homes. The approval came following a public hearing last night that saw around...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Planning Commission approves Bluestone Town Center with exceptions
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night the Harrisonburg Planning Commission considered a proposed development that has been controversial amongst Harrisonburg Residents. Bluestone Town Center would introduce 900 units of mixed-income housing. It would be located at the intersection of Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Ave. The Harrisonburg redevelopment and...
rewind1051.com
Elkton hires manager back
Greg Lunsford is back as Elkton’s Town Manager. Elkton Town Council unanimously agreed to rehire Lunsford at last evening’s meeting. He previously served as town manager from February of 2020 to last June when he was let go by the council on a 4-2 vote. That vote to...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville, Albemarle lobbying lawmakers to help renovate schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools are in need of some renovations, which won’t come cheap. They’re asking lawmakers to pass a bill that would finance the changes. The city and county are both asking Virginia to raise the sales tax to pay for renovation...
hburgcitizen.com
Huge proposed development sparks massive public discussion, then earns planning commission’s support
After considering arguments Tuesday for and against a nearly 900-unit housing development along Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the project for the city council’s approval. The planning commission held a special meeting Tuesday evening focused on the proposed...
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
Breaking News: Greene’s Water and Sewer Department flushed with Lunsford’s exit
***UPDATE – January 18, 2022 – 2:15 p.m.*** Greene County government announced Wednesday afternoon that county Planning Director/Zoning Administrator James F. “Jim” Frydl will assume the role of interim water and sewer director effective February 17, the day current director Greg Lunsford leaves to become the town of Elkton’s new manager. Tuesday night, Elkton’s town council approved Lunsford’s re-hiring for the position he was fired from back on June 20, 2022 under a different regime Ruckersville District Board of Supervisor Member Davis Lamb told The GreeneJournal earlier Tuesday that supervisors had learned of Lunsford’s pending leave during a closed-meeting session prior to the...
wfxrtv.com
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
rewind1051.com
Route 682 in Rockingham County Scheduled to Reopen today
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va – Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) in the Mount Crawford area of Rockingham County is scheduled to reopen today. Route 682 traffic has been following a three-mile detour since March 2022, as contractors replaced the bridge over Pleasant Run and made several roadway improvements. Motorists should...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock paramedics seek improved living quarters
A big problem, said Woodstock EMT Angela Spinelli, is that nobody is entering the EMS field. The demand and the supply aren’t matching up. There just aren’t enough people becoming paramedics or EMTs. And there’s a high turnover rate. “Maybe they were a paramedic, and now they’ve gone to PA (physician’s assistant) school, or now they’ve become a nurse. They’re leaving the industry,” Spinelli said. “So everybody’s fighting over the same talent pool.”
Augusta Free Press
Bridge repairs happening on 250 Bypass; rotating lane closures
The U.S. 250 Bypass bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Charlottesville is currently undergoing repairs. As a result, there will be lane closures through the end of the month. The southern sidewalk and joints on the bridge are being replaced. This will lead to changing traffic patterns throughout the area....
Augusta Free Press
Finally! Waynesboro receives $3.9M grant to develop property near exit 96
The City of Waynesboro was one of 22 localities to receive a Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grant for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center. The city received a grant in the amount of $3,911,144. NCTC is located on the southeast edge of the city on Delphine Avenue near Interstate...
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
chathamstartribune.com
State confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County
Virginia poultry owners strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the agency's Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
theriver953.com
Front Royal power outage affects thousands
Jan. 17 at 6 a.m. approximately 1,100 homes and businesses on the southside of Front Royal suffered a complete power loss. The power loss affected the citizens and businesses as well as Warren County Public Schools who delayed their opening by 2 hours. Front Royal reports that power was lost...
rewind1051.com
Avian Flu found in Rockingham County turkeys
Virginia poultry producers received some disturbing news from the Virginia Departmenjt of Agriculture and Consumer Services this morning. ‘. Michael Wallace, V[DACS Director of Communications, confirmed that a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County has reported the state’s first positive case of Avian Flu. Wallace says the department is...
WHSV
Volunteer Fire Companies and Rescue Squads face ongoing struggles
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer rescue squads and fire companies have been hit particularly hard by inflation and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Harrisonburg State Senator Mark Obenshain hopes to help them out. Obenshain has introduced a bill in the State Senate that would recognize volunteer agencies as...
