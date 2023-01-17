Read full article on original website
27 Investigates: Street lights out in Youngstown
The stretch of freeway is completely dark other than the lights coming from the vehicles traveling along the road.
Warren fatal fire victim identified
Firefighters said that flames spread throughout the home.
WFMJ.com
New boxing gym open on Youngstown's east side
Golden String Boxing is the new home of the former Downtown Boxing Club. Golden String Boxing is in the Purple Cat Building on Pearl Street on the city's eastside. 'We want to get boxing back here on the eastside, " said co-owner Tom Cordell. The nearest gyms are in the...
WYTV.com
Crews respond to Campbell house fire
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews in Campbell are looking into what started a house fire around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. It seems small flames started in the wall of the living room. No one lives here right now. The current owners are selling the place.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown
It happened on the West Side of Youngstown on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
WYTV.com
St. Patrick’s Hubbard church fire: 2 years later
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Wednesday marks two years since St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard was heavily damaged by a fire. Smoke was seen pouring from the roof and back side of the building. Parishioners showed up, in shock at what was happening. The Ohio State Fire Marshal ruled the cause as “undetermined.”
WYTV.com
Reward offered in Columbiana County arsons
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A $5,000 reward is being offered in two Columbiana County arson investigations. Investigators say the fires happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at two locations. One was a vacant pole barn fire on Myers Road and the other at a vacant nursing home on Apollo Road.
WFMJ.com
Several fire departments battle blaze at Canfield home
Crews from surrounding communities were called out to battle flames on property along Tippecanoe Road in Canfield. Dispatchers were told that fire broke out in a garage at an address on the 7900 block of Tippy shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. People evacuated the home as fire crews were on...
Over 1,200 violations noted on first day of Youngstown speed cameras
Youngstown police are releasing numbers from the first day of new speed cameras in school zones.
One involved in rollover crash in Youngstown
One person was involved in a rollover crash on the West side of Youngstown Monday morning.
Report: Woman breaks into apartment, urinates on kitchen floor
Reports said someone broke into a man’s New Court apartment Monday evening and spilled food all over and urinated on his kitchen floor.
WFMJ.com
Suspect found in Rite Aid drive-thru crash
Police have located the suspect in a crash that demolished the drive-thru of a local pharmacy. Liberty Police Captain, Ray Buhala tells 21 News police located 68-year-old Willie Jackson, who police say was the driver of the vehicle which was reported to be stolen. Earlier Wednesday morning, police were able...
1 dead, 18-year-old in custody after shooting in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One man is dead and an 18-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Investigators were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been...
WYTV.com
ODNR to partner for new park in Trumbull County
VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – We now know more about a park that will be constructed in Vienna Township. The money for Vienna Air Heritage Park was announced in May 2022 as part of a $3.51 capital improvement budget for community projects and safety grants. Thursday, State Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, released more details about the project.
WYTV.com
One injured in Mahoning County ATV crash
SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A driver of an ATV was taken to the hospital after a crash with a truck Wednesday morning in Smith Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to U.S. Route 62 near Route 165 around 5:30 a.m. OSP said that the driver of the Ford...
Trumbull County Dog Warden ‘shocked’ by local man’s large donation following his death
The executor of his estate said Curtis Quiggle liked the way Chief Executive Dog Warden Michelle Goss and her staff attended to the animals and helped people get help with their pets.
Thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power across Ohio
The power is out for more than 1,600 electric customers in Lorain County, including more than 1,200 in Elyria, according to FirstEnergy.
WYTV.com
Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was hurt in a shooting Sunday night. At last check on Monday, the 26-year-old woman was in stable condition at the hospital. It happened right before 11 p.m. on Hazelwood Avenue, right between Mahoning and Oakwood avenues on...
Revitalizing the city: New apartments, bakery open in Youngstown
A Youngstown neighborhood is moving in the right direction. It has been a big focus of turning the corner and the work is paying off. Today, we learned more about its recipe for success.
WFMJ.com
Stolen ATV with no-lights rear-ended, Sebring man injured
A Sebring man is hospitalized after State Troopers say the stolen All Terrain Vehicle that he was driving along Route 62 was struck from behind by a truck early Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Steven Guildo suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while driving an ATV with no lights at around 5:30 a.m. just east of State Route 165.
