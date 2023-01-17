ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

New boxing gym open on Youngstown's east side

Golden String Boxing is the new home of the former Downtown Boxing Club. Golden String Boxing is in the Purple Cat Building on Pearl Street on the city's eastside. 'We want to get boxing back here on the eastside, " said co-owner Tom Cordell. The nearest gyms are in the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Crews respond to Campbell house fire

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews in Campbell are looking into what started a house fire around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. It seems small flames started in the wall of the living room. No one lives here right now. The current owners are selling the place.
CAMPBELL, OH
WYTV.com

St. Patrick’s Hubbard church fire: 2 years later

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Wednesday marks two years since St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard was heavily damaged by a fire. Smoke was seen pouring from the roof and back side of the building. Parishioners showed up, in shock at what was happening. The Ohio State Fire Marshal ruled the cause as “undetermined.”
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Reward offered in Columbiana County arsons

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A $5,000 reward is being offered in two Columbiana County arson investigations. Investigators say the fires happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at two locations. One was a vacant pole barn fire on Myers Road and the other at a vacant nursing home on Apollo Road.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Several fire departments battle blaze at Canfield home

Crews from surrounding communities were called out to battle flames on property along Tippecanoe Road in Canfield. Dispatchers were told that fire broke out in a garage at an address on the 7900 block of Tippy shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. People evacuated the home as fire crews were on...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect found in Rite Aid drive-thru crash

Police have located the suspect in a crash that demolished the drive-thru of a local pharmacy. Liberty Police Captain, Ray Buhala tells 21 News police located 68-year-old Willie Jackson, who police say was the driver of the vehicle which was reported to be stolen. Earlier Wednesday morning, police were able...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

ODNR to partner for new park in Trumbull County

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – We now know more about a park that will be constructed in Vienna Township. The money for Vienna Air Heritage Park was announced in May 2022 as part of a $3.51 capital improvement budget for community projects and safety grants. Thursday, State Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, released more details about the project.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

One injured in Mahoning County ATV crash

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A driver of an ATV was taken to the hospital after a crash with a truck Wednesday morning in Smith Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to U.S. Route 62 near Route 165 around 5:30 a.m. OSP said that the driver of the Ford...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was hurt in a shooting Sunday night. At last check on Monday, the 26-year-old woman was in stable condition at the hospital. It happened right before 11 p.m. on Hazelwood Avenue, right between Mahoning and Oakwood avenues on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Stolen ATV with no-lights rear-ended, Sebring man injured

A Sebring man is hospitalized after State Troopers say the stolen All Terrain Vehicle that he was driving along Route 62 was struck from behind by a truck early Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Steven Guildo suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while driving an ATV with no lights at around 5:30 a.m. just east of State Route 165.
SEBRING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy