Poughkeepsie, NY

Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics

A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh. Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hopewell Junction New York Man Stole Catalytic Converters at Beacon Train Station, Police Say

The 22-year-old man was charged with numerous felonies. Over the last few months across the Hudson Valley, we have seen a huge increase in the number of people who have reported that an important piece of equipment was stolen from their vehicles. We've all been told our entire lives that we should never leave anything valuable inside our cars and that we should always make sure our cars are locked when they aren't in use. Most of us follow those simple steps but how are we supposed to stop someone from doing what one Hopewell Junction man is accused of doing?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker

The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help

A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mexican Restaurant in Poughkeepsie Suddenly Closes Doors Temporarily

If you're on your way to one of your favorite Mexican spots in Poughkeepsie then don't be surprised when the doors are closed. The Hudson Valley area is filled with Mexican restaurants and for good reason, because local residents love them. According to Brizodata, Mexican food is the most popular ethnic food in America as they make up almost 11% of all restaurants in the country. Who doesn't love nachos, enchiladas, burritos or tacos?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Massive “Spaceship” in Saugerties, New York Explained

There's nothing like a good Hudson Valley mystery, and a recent question from a Saugerties, NY resident has the whole neighborhood talking. The deep history in our corner of New York State means that there's a question to be answered around nearly every corner. Just weeks ago, the truth behind mysterious markings near Fishkill, NY that looked like a mix between crop circles and Stonehenge was finally revealed to be relics of a long-closed resort from the 1970s. Something very different has people scratching their heads in Saugerties, NY.
SAUGERTIES, NY
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York

As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley

A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Celebrate the Cold at the Snow Moon Festival in Saugerties, NY

The coldest month of the year is approaching and while many shudder at the thought, one Hudson Valley town is celebrating with a cool festival. The Saugerties Snow Festival will bring laughs, crafts and warmth to the Ulster County town on Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th. So why would Saugerties want to celebrate the cold month of February with a whole festival? They explain on the Snow Festival website writing:
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

