Tampa, FL

HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
The Tennessean

Tom Brady to the Tennessee Titans? Why it doesn't (and does) make sense

Tom Brady's third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in defeat Monday night, as the Bucs lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the last game of wild card weekend. Now Brady enters the 2023 offseason as a free agent who could sign with any quarterback-needy team. And just like the Peyton Manning sweepstakes of 2012 and Brady's previous stint as a free agent in 2020, the Tennessee Titans are connected as one of those quarterback-needy teams.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season

"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
The Spun

Former NFL Reporter Reveals She Had Miscarriage On-Air

On Wednesday, the football world a truly horrific detail regarding a former Monday Night Football reporter. In a memoir from her upcoming new memoir Warrior, Lisa Guerrero revealed the the misogynistic abuse she endured during her career - even after landing the esteemed NFL role. She was let ...
OHIO STATE
nfltraderumors.co

Patriots Request Interview With Vikings WR Coach Keenan McCardell For OC

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have requested permission to interview Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position. During his playing days, McCardell crossed paths with Patriots HC Bill Belichick when he was the head coach of the Browns. McCardell played four seasons for Cleveland. McCardell is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Tennessean

23 Tennessee Titans questions for the 2023 NFL offseason, including Tom Brady

The next six months should be one of the most telling stretches in recent history for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans' offseason began earlier than scheduled when they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. What could be a volatile and turbulent offseason is ahead, already with the Titans filling vacancies at two of the most important positions in the organization.
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
MassLive.com

Rob Gronkowski: Winning with Patriots felt like losing, losing felt like ‘super depression’

Since leaving New England, Rob Gronkowski hasn’t always painted the rosiest picture of his time with the Patriots. That continued on the Up and Adams podcast Wednesday morning, when Gronkowski was asked how his long-time teammate Tom Brady behaves after suffering a big loss. Instead of answering, the tight end took a detour to talk about how any game was received generally in Foxborough.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Super Bowl Plans

Tom Brady won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year and he won't be calling the game, either.  While Brady has a massive announcing contract with Fox Sports, he will reportedly not be used in the broadcasting booth this February. "For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple ...
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

NFL Draft expert has Patriots taking DE Myles Murphy, WR Rashee Rice in Top 50

NFL Draft whiz Dane Brugler believes Bill Belichick is going to target a pair of high-profile positions early this spring. In his latest mock draft at The Athletic, Brugler has the Patriots picking edge rusher Myles Murphy from Clemson with their first-rounder at No. 14 overall. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder racked up 18.5 sacks and 36 tackles for a loss during his three seasons with the Tigers; he was really disruptive.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

