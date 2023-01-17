ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Search for missing airplane continues in Westchester

WESTCHESTER COUNTY – First responders in Westchester are still looking for a single-engine plane that went missing near the Westchester Country Airport on Thursday evening. FAA air traffic controllers lost radio contact with the aircraft near the county airport on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. The single-engine aircraft was traveling to Cuyahoga County Airport in Ohio from New York when it went missing and was not visible on radar.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess to consider tax exemption for volunteer fire and ambulance personnel

HYDE PARK – Dutchess County Legislature Chairman Gregg Pulver and others gathered at the Roosevelt Fire Department Station 3 on Wednesday to announce plans to offer a tax exemption for members of volunteer fire departments or ambulance services for at least two years. The state made the exemption possible when Governor Hochul signed the legislation in December.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned

POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County tops regional job growth in December

ALBANY – Sullivan County, with a 7.9 percent growth rate of new jobs year over year in December, topped the Hudson Valley/Catskills. Coming in second, with 3.5 percent growth, was the Orange-Rockland-Westchester Metro Area. Ulster County followed with 3.5 percent growth with the Dutchess-Putnam Metropolitan Division recording only 0.1...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Valley View nursing home still faces staff shortage

GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home in Goshen remains in need of professional staff and because of the shortage, it has one unit closed. The director of finance, Donna Strecker, told the oversight committee of the county legislature on Tuesday that the issue is not getting any better.
GOSHEN, NY
Daily Voice

Fall From Scaffolding Collapse Sends 2 Men To Hospital In Mahopac Falls

A helicopter had to rush a man to the hospital after a scaffolding collapse caused him and another person to fall in the Hudson Valley. The collapse happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., when Putnam County emergency responders were sent to the Lake Secor area of Mahopac Falls to help the two injured men, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
MAHOPAC FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York

A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
GOSHEN, NY
Times Herald-Record

What to know about Newburgh's $32M sewer infrastructure project

CITY OF NEWBURGH − Over the next several months, a 35,000-pound tunnel boring machine will drill through more than 2,000 feet of dirt and solid rock beneath Colden Street, according to city engineer Jason Morris. At the same time, the $1.5 million tunnel boring machine will lay the pipes that will soon replace much of the city’s aging sewer system, Morris said.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Elderly man critically injured in fire; airlifted to hospital (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Arlington firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on Hooker Avenue Tuesday morning and located a victim in critical condition. The elderly victim was injured during a fire in the kitchen and subsequently airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. Arlington Fire Department Chief Bill...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties and Woodstock united in Terramor opposition

Calls for rejection of Terramor’s 75 tent glamour campsite resort proposal aiming at 77 pristine acres in West Saugerties were met with loud applause, cries of “get out of our town” and “carpetbaggers,” as well as an acapella version of Pete Seeger’s song “My Dirty Stream,” as 20 speakers in a row warned a crowd of more than 200 at an “informational” public hearing of what they see as environmental and community devastation should the project be approved. The hearing on the proposal was held by the Saugerties Planning Board at the town’s Greco Memorial Senior Citizens Center, January 17. No one spoke in favor of the project.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Attic fire in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Firefighters in the City of Newburgh responded to a reported attic fire in a two-story residence at 198 Overlook Place. First responders were on the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
NEWBURGH, NY

Community Policy