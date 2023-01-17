Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Search for missing airplane continues in Westchester
WESTCHESTER COUNTY – First responders in Westchester are still looking for a single-engine plane that went missing near the Westchester Country Airport on Thursday evening. FAA air traffic controllers lost radio contact with the aircraft near the county airport on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. The single-engine aircraft was traveling to Cuyahoga County Airport in Ohio from New York when it went missing and was not visible on radar.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess to consider tax exemption for volunteer fire and ambulance personnel
HYDE PARK – Dutchess County Legislature Chairman Gregg Pulver and others gathered at the Roosevelt Fire Department Station 3 on Wednesday to announce plans to offer a tax exemption for members of volunteer fire departments or ambulance services for at least two years. The state made the exemption possible when Governor Hochul signed the legislation in December.
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned
POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County tops regional job growth in December
ALBANY – Sullivan County, with a 7.9 percent growth rate of new jobs year over year in December, topped the Hudson Valley/Catskills. Coming in second, with 3.5 percent growth, was the Orange-Rockland-Westchester Metro Area. Ulster County followed with 3.5 percent growth with the Dutchess-Putnam Metropolitan Division recording only 0.1...
Forest rangers rescue biker with broken leg in Kingston
A 68-year-old Kingston resident was rescued by Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers after falling off his mountain bike. The rescue happened on January 11 around 4:45 p.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Valley View nursing home still faces staff shortage
GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home in Goshen remains in need of professional staff and because of the shortage, it has one unit closed. The director of finance, Donna Strecker, told the oversight committee of the county legislature on Tuesday that the issue is not getting any better.
Fall From Scaffolding Collapse Sends 2 Men To Hospital In Mahopac Falls
A helicopter had to rush a man to the hospital after a scaffolding collapse caused him and another person to fall in the Hudson Valley. The collapse happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., when Putnam County emergency responders were sent to the Lake Secor area of Mahopac Falls to help the two injured men, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York
A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
2 Hudson Valley hospitals named among America's Top 250 hospitals
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie have been recognized for superior performance in providing care for dozens of conditions.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
What to know about Newburgh's $32M sewer infrastructure project
CITY OF NEWBURGH − Over the next several months, a 35,000-pound tunnel boring machine will drill through more than 2,000 feet of dirt and solid rock beneath Colden Street, according to city engineer Jason Morris. At the same time, the $1.5 million tunnel boring machine will lay the pipes that will soon replace much of the city’s aging sewer system, Morris said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Elderly man critically injured in fire; airlifted to hospital (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Arlington firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on Hooker Avenue Tuesday morning and located a victim in critical condition. The elderly victim was injured during a fire in the kitchen and subsequently airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. Arlington Fire Department Chief Bill...
Plane That Left JFK Crashes Near Westchester Airport (DEVELOPING)
A small plane that left JFK Airport crashed near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
Tractor-Trailer Goes Off Overpass in Lower Hudson Valley, Lands on Van
Police say a tragic incident unfolded Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer went off an overpass and landed on another vehicle below. The crash caused significant delays, according to Daily Voice. New York State police are still investigating the crash scene for more details. Truck Goes Off Ramp on Interchange. Daily...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties and Woodstock united in Terramor opposition
Calls for rejection of Terramor’s 75 tent glamour campsite resort proposal aiming at 77 pristine acres in West Saugerties were met with loud applause, cries of “get out of our town” and “carpetbaggers,” as well as an acapella version of Pete Seeger’s song “My Dirty Stream,” as 20 speakers in a row warned a crowd of more than 200 at an “informational” public hearing of what they see as environmental and community devastation should the project be approved. The hearing on the proposal was held by the Saugerties Planning Board at the town’s Greco Memorial Senior Citizens Center, January 17. No one spoke in favor of the project.
Hiker airlifted in Ulster County with head injury after fall
Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest rangers rescued two different hikers within the same party on Sunday, with one needing to be airlifted to a nearby hospital with a head injury after falling. The rescue happened in the town of Shandaken.
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Attic fire in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Firefighters in the City of Newburgh responded to a reported attic fire in a two-story residence at 198 Overlook Place. First responders were on the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Comments / 0