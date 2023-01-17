Calls for rejection of Terramor’s 75 tent glamour campsite resort proposal aiming at 77 pristine acres in West Saugerties were met with loud applause, cries of “get out of our town” and “carpetbaggers,” as well as an acapella version of Pete Seeger’s song “My Dirty Stream,” as 20 speakers in a row warned a crowd of more than 200 at an “informational” public hearing of what they see as environmental and community devastation should the project be approved. The hearing on the proposal was held by the Saugerties Planning Board at the town’s Greco Memorial Senior Citizens Center, January 17. No one spoke in favor of the project.

