Ohio State

OSHP tool shows crash data from the past 6 years; What numbers from area counties show

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released a tool that helps show drivers crash data from the past six years in Ohio.

Data collected by OSHP focuses on unbelted crashes across well-traveled routes in Ohio, including Interstate 75, Interstate 70, Interstate 71, and state Route 20.

From 2022 until now, Ohio has seen around 50,300 crashes involving unbelted drivers. Approximately 2205 crashes resulted in serious injuries, and 605 crashes were deadly.

Montgomery County

  • Total number of crashes from 2022 to now: 2,902
  • Serious injury crashes: 127
  • Deadly crashes: 42

Greene County

  • Total number of crashes from 2022 to now: 443
  • Serious injury crashes: 26
  • Deadly crashes: 4

Clark County

  • Total number of crashes from 2022 to now: 673
  • Serious injury crashes: 30
  • Deadly crashes: 9

Miami County

  • Total number of crashes from 2022 to now: 342
  • Serious injury crashes: 20
  • Deadly crashes: 6

Buckling up is one of the ways to avoid injury or death in a crash, according to a post on OSHP’s Facebook page.

To use the tool go to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s website or click the link here.

WHIO Dayton

