Read full article on original website
john schmidt
2d ago
We can thank the Liberal Democrats in Albany for there biggest impact on crime, which was their " bail reform" initiative. And we should not forget their slogan.....LETS MAKE CRIME GREAT AGAIN! 👍
Reply
5
Tiamo Marshall
2d ago
Good job and thank you to the governor for bail reform it’s never going to stop or end he’ll show up to court and get released so there really is no reason to even look for him then you wonder why we have so much crime out here
Reply
5
FUCK BIDEN HARRIS and HOCHUL
2d ago
go arrest Governor HOCHUL for the bail reform since she is the one who created it she should be responsible for anyone who does not show up to court
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Related
Dutchess man found guilty of killing girlfriend with car
William Dickie, 43, was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Danielle DiStefano.
Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker
The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two charged with attempted murder in December shooting
YONKERS – Two 18-year-old men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with the December 28, 2002 shooting of a man in Yonkers. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Following investigation, police arrested Ku-Shown Jefferson of Yonkers and Donte Ramsey of Mount Vernon. Both were...
columbiapaper.com
2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion
HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
Headlines: Putnam County deadly stabbing, Newburgh weapons case, teens charged with attempted murder
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Headlines: Man guilty of 2005 murder, Cortlandt deli break-in, Newburgh drug bust
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
Guatemalan citizen sentenced for distributing drugs in Ulster County
A Guatemalan citizen who most recently resided in Lynn, Massachusetts, was sentenced today to over four years in prison for distributing fentanyl.
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics
A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh. Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Florida man pleads guilty to 2005 murder
WHITE PLAINS – A Florida man has pled guilty to the 2005 murder of a Yonkers resident and when sentenced in February, Christopher Gonzalez, 41, is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison. Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said on September 3, 2005, Gonzalez...
Bristol Press
Bristol woman pleads not guilty to stabbing woman's eye
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging she stabbed a neighbor in the eye. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, faced a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday – where she entered not guilty pleas to charges of home invasion, first-degree assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who shot restaurant patron sentenced to prison
GOSHEN – A Wallkill man was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to 7 ½ years in state prison on his guilty plea of shooting a man in front of the You You Asian Restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill because he thought the man was a police officer.
Saugerties couple allegedly fight in front of kid
A Kingston man is doing time in county lockup after police say he threw a cell phone at a woman, while their four-month-old child looked on.
3 Juveniles Throw Rocks, Smash Windshields Of Moving Cars In Greenburgh: Police
Three juveniles are facing felony charges after throwing rocks at moving cars on a Westchester County parkway. Beginning around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, state police received 16 complaints of damaged vehicles after rocks were thrown at them in Greenburgh on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street. The...
Teen's mother accused of instigating fight between students in Arlington
Arlington school officials say the student’s mother wore a backpack to blend in with teens as they arrived for class Tuesday morning.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mother sneaks into Arlington High School to watch daughter fight; faces possible criminal charges
LAGRANGE – A mother of a freshman student sneaked into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period. The mother, according to Arlington Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer, was not authorized to be in the building. The mother can be heard on a video of the fight using vulgar language to encourage her daughter to beat the other girl. The district did not mention the incident to the school community until an email was sent late Tuesday evening. The communication told of the fight and indicated that school officials and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the matter.
Accused NYC killer caught with stash of guns during family dispute: cops
Cops called to a family dispute in Queens this week discovered their suspect — who was arrested for murder more than a decade ago — had stockpiled a massive cache of guns, ammunition and drugs, authorities said Wednesday. Kevin Sygney, 37, was arrested around 10 a.m. Tuesday following the shocking discovery at his home on 112th Road near 196th Street in St. Albans, authorities said. The victim informed police responding to a domestic violence call that Sygney allegedly had access to firearms, prompting the cops to notify the 113th Precinct’s field intelligence officers. Officers found 18 guns, two ballistic vests, assorted ammunition and...
Shooting Outside Restaurant: 28-Year-Old Sentenced For Town Of Wallkill Incident
A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting another man outside a popular restaurant. Hector Luna, Jr., age 28, of Wallkill, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in state prison on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in connection with his guilty plea to assault for having shot a man in front of a town of Wallkill restaurant in 2021, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.
Town of Wallkill man who thought he was shooting a police officer sentenced to 7 1/2 years
Hector Luna’s victim survived being shot in the stomach point-blank but told prosecutors he didn’t want to relive the ordeal if the case went to trial.
Comments / 11