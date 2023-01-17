Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County tops regional job growth in December
ALBANY – Sullivan County, with a 7.9 percent growth rate of new jobs year over year in December, topped the Hudson Valley/Catskills. Coming in second, with 3.5 percent growth, was the Orange-Rockland-Westchester Metro Area. Ulster County followed with 3.5 percent growth with the Dutchess-Putnam Metropolitan Division recording only 0.1...
What to know about Newburgh's $32M sewer infrastructure project
CITY OF NEWBURGH − Over the next several months, a 35,000-pound tunnel boring machine will drill through more than 2,000 feet of dirt and solid rock beneath Colden Street, according to city engineer Jason Morris. At the same time, the $1.5 million tunnel boring machine will lay the pipes that will soon replace much of the city’s aging sewer system, Morris said.
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned
POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
Hudson Valley Grandad Mistaken For Cop Shot At NY Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man was sentenced for nearly killing a grandfather in front of a Town of Wallkill Restaurant in 2021. Orange County,...
What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York
As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York
A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
Converted Church For Sale In Rosendale, New York
Once the Reformed Church of Rosendale this neo-gothic style building that has been converted to an entertainment/wedding venue is up for sale according to its Zillow listing. Built in 1896 on the site of the original church which burned in a devastating fire that burn 25 other builds in town, this one-of-a-kind real estate offering is up for grabs and the price is now $1.5 Million.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York
Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston Community Preservation Plan final draft released
KINGSTON – The final draft of the Kingston Community Preservation Plan is now available. The plan, which will guide future investments in the city’s natural, cultural, and recreational resources, identifies priorities for resource protection including the preservation of historic places, expansion of public access to the waterfront, preservation of natural areas, expansion of the recreational trail system, among other similar goals.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Forest rangers rescue two injured hikers
BIG INDIAN – Two injured hikers from the same group were rescued by first responders after they were injured while in Ulster County. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said on minutes after noon on January 15, 911 requested forest ranger assistance with the rescue of a hiker with a lower leg injury at Giant Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County must now pay property tax bill for Care Center at Sunset Lake
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature on Thursday approved paying a tax bill of $446,000 on the property where the Care Center at Sunset Lake is located in the Town of Liberty. The town assessor has changed the taxable status of the property from fully exempt to fully taxable.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democratic committee member announces run for Newburgh City Council
NEWBURGH – A Newburgh City Democratic Committee member has announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the city council this fall. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent to devastating utility expenses,” said Bryan Luna, a Newburgh native. “Our residents don’t have the luxury of waiting for federal and state politicians. A collaborative, accountable and decisive government is essential to address the challenges Newburgh faces.”
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
New Chick-Fil-A Coming To Yonkers, First In Westchester County
The first Chick-fil-A location in Westchester County has been approved to open soon. The fast-food eatery will open in Yonkers at the intersection of 2205 Central Park Ave. (Route 100) and 10 Roxbury Dr., and was approved by the city's planning board during their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
Metro-North train clips vehicle in Westchester County
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a Metro-North train clipped a vehicle in Westchester County.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Harlem line between North White Plains and Southeast.There were no reported injuries, but there were delays up to 80 minutes.Metro-North now says Harlem line service is operating close to on time.
