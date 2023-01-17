ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County tops regional job growth in December

ALBANY – Sullivan County, with a 7.9 percent growth rate of new jobs year over year in December, topped the Hudson Valley/Catskills. Coming in second, with 3.5 percent growth, was the Orange-Rockland-Westchester Metro Area. Ulster County followed with 3.5 percent growth with the Dutchess-Putnam Metropolitan Division recording only 0.1...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

What to know about Newburgh's $32M sewer infrastructure project

CITY OF NEWBURGH − Over the next several months, a 35,000-pound tunnel boring machine will drill through more than 2,000 feet of dirt and solid rock beneath Colden Street, according to city engineer Jason Morris. At the same time, the $1.5 million tunnel boring machine will lay the pipes that will soon replace much of the city’s aging sewer system, Morris said.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned

POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York

As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York

A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
GOSHEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Converted Church For Sale In Rosendale, New York

Once the Reformed Church of Rosendale this neo-gothic style building that has been converted to an entertainment/wedding venue is up for sale according to its Zillow listing. Built in 1896 on the site of the original church which burned in a devastating fire that burn 25 other builds in town, this one-of-a-kind real estate offering is up for grabs and the price is now $1.5 Million.
ROSENDALE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston Community Preservation Plan final draft released

KINGSTON – The final draft of the Kingston Community Preservation Plan is now available. The plan, which will guide future investments in the city’s natural, cultural, and recreational resources, identifies priorities for resource protection including the preservation of historic places, expansion of public access to the waterfront, preservation of natural areas, expansion of the recreational trail system, among other similar goals.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Forest rangers rescue two injured hikers

BIG INDIAN – Two injured hikers from the same group were rescued by first responders after they were injured while in Ulster County. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said on minutes after noon on January 15, 911 requested forest ranger assistance with the rescue of a hiker with a lower leg injury at Giant Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democratic committee member announces run for Newburgh City Council

NEWBURGH – A Newburgh City Democratic Committee member has announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the city council this fall. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent to devastating utility expenses,” said Bryan Luna, a Newburgh native. “Our residents don’t have the luxury of waiting for federal and state politicians. A collaborative, accountable and decisive government is essential to address the challenges Newburgh faces.”
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

Metro-North train clips vehicle in Westchester County

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a Metro-North train clipped a vehicle in Westchester County.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Harlem line between North White Plains and Southeast.There were no reported injuries, but there were delays up to 80 minutes.Metro-North now says Harlem line service is operating close to on time.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

