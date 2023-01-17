Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County tops regional job growth in December
ALBANY – Sullivan County, with a 7.9 percent growth rate of new jobs year over year in December, topped the Hudson Valley/Catskills. Coming in second, with 3.5 percent growth, was the Orange-Rockland-Westchester Metro Area. Ulster County followed with 3.5 percent growth with the Dutchess-Putnam Metropolitan Division recording only 0.1...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County must now pay property tax bill for Care Center at Sunset Lake
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature on Thursday approved paying a tax bill of $446,000 on the property where the Care Center at Sunset Lake is located in the Town of Liberty. The town assessor has changed the taxable status of the property from fully exempt to fully taxable.
Spring Valley Man Driving At 3 Times Legal Limit Crashes Into Building In Rockland, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he was stopped for alleged drunk driving at three times the legal limit after he crashed into a building. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4:20 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Ramapo at 63 E. Eckerson Road. A Ramapo police...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned
POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
Hiker airlifted in Ulster County with head injury after fall
Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest rangers rescued two different hikers within the same party on Sunday, with one needing to be airlifted to a nearby hospital with a head injury after falling. The rescue happened in the town of Shandaken.
Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York
A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker
The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democratic committee member announces run for Newburgh City Council
NEWBURGH – A Newburgh City Democratic Committee member has announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the city council this fall. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent to devastating utility expenses,” said Bryan Luna, a Newburgh native. “Our residents don’t have the luxury of waiting for federal and state politicians. A collaborative, accountable and decisive government is essential to address the challenges Newburgh faces.”
High-Speed Chase Reaching 100 MPH Leads To Drug Arrest In Ramapo
A high-speed chase with state police which reached speeds of 100 mph ended in a crash and led to the arrest of two men who were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. The chase began in Rockland County in Ramapo around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 when troopers...
Mid-Hudson News Network
OSHA inspection at New Windsor Amazon warehouse finds workers exposed to injury or illness
NEW WINDSOR – An investigation by the US Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, has a resulted in the agency citing the giant warehouse delivery retailer for failing to keep workers safe, and has issued a hazard warning letter after the inspections at the New Windsor facility.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Valley View nursing home still faces staff shortage
GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home in Goshen remains in need of professional staff and because of the shortage, it has one unit closed. The director of finance, Donna Strecker, told the oversight committee of the county legislature on Tuesday that the issue is not getting any better.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newly trained firefighters graduate from basic firefighting school
NEW HAMBURG – Thirty-four new volunteer firefighters recently completed 129 hours of classroom and hands-on training to become members of local volunteer fire departments. The graduates of the Basic Exterior Firefighting Operations class represented 16 departments in Dutchess County and two departments in neighboring Putnam County. The classes were...
Fall From Scaffolding Collapse Sends 2 Men To Hospital In Mahopac Falls
A helicopter had to rush a man to the hospital after a scaffolding collapse caused him and another person to fall in the Hudson Valley. The collapse happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., when Putnam County emergency responders were sent to the Lake Secor area of Mahopac Falls to help the two injured men, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
Headlines: Man guilty of 2005 murder, Cortlandt deli break-in, Newburgh drug bust
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Newburgh
It's not just another day for one lucky Hudson Valley Powerball player who walked away with a $50,000 third prize. A New York Lottery spokesman said five tickets won the third-place prize including one in Orange County in Newburgh. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Jan. 18 Powerball are 6-15-22-42-47...
