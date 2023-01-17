ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County tops regional job growth in December

ALBANY – Sullivan County, with a 7.9 percent growth rate of new jobs year over year in December, topped the Hudson Valley/Catskills. Coming in second, with 3.5 percent growth, was the Orange-Rockland-Westchester Metro Area. Ulster County followed with 3.5 percent growth with the Dutchess-Putnam Metropolitan Division recording only 0.1...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned

POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York

A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings

MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker

The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democratic committee member announces run for Newburgh City Council

NEWBURGH – A Newburgh City Democratic Committee member has announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the city council this fall. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent to devastating utility expenses,” said Bryan Luna, a Newburgh native. “Our residents don’t have the luxury of waiting for federal and state politicians. A collaborative, accountable and decisive government is essential to address the challenges Newburgh faces.”
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Valley View nursing home still faces staff shortage

GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home in Goshen remains in need of professional staff and because of the shortage, it has one unit closed. The director of finance, Donna Strecker, told the oversight committee of the county legislature on Tuesday that the issue is not getting any better.
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newly trained firefighters graduate from basic firefighting school

NEW HAMBURG – Thirty-four new volunteer firefighters recently completed 129 hours of classroom and hands-on training to become members of local volunteer fire departments. The graduates of the Basic Exterior Firefighting Operations class represented 16 departments in Dutchess County and two departments in neighboring Putnam County. The classes were...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Fall From Scaffolding Collapse Sends 2 Men To Hospital In Mahopac Falls

A helicopter had to rush a man to the hospital after a scaffolding collapse caused him and another person to fall in the Hudson Valley. The collapse happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., when Putnam County emergency responders were sent to the Lake Secor area of Mahopac Falls to help the two injured men, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
MAHOPAC FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Newburgh

It's not just another day for one lucky Hudson Valley Powerball player who walked away with a $50,000 third prize. A New York Lottery spokesman said five tickets won the third-place prize including one in Orange County in Newburgh. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Jan. 18 Powerball are 6-15-22-42-47...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy