Newburgh, NY

john schmidt
2d ago

The violence in the City of Newburgh is a direct result of the city council not enforcing the laws to protect the citizens in the community.  The city council is legally, ethically, and morally responsible for the protection of the people. Enough is Enough! We need new leadership to bring normalcy back to the City of Newburgh. Most importantly, the need to elect officials who support our police officers.

Political Ronin
2d ago

How about when you arrest them, you KEEP them in jail!!! That might work 🤔

