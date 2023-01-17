Read full article on original website
john schmidt
2d ago
The violence in the City of Newburgh is a direct result of the city council not enforcing the laws to protect the citizens in the community. The city council is legally, ethically, and morally responsible for the protection of the people. Enough is Enough! We need new leadership to bring normalcy back to the City of Newburgh. Most importantly, the need to elect officials who support our police officers.
8
Political Ronin
2d ago
How about when you arrest them, you KEEP them in jail!!! That might work 🤔
7
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
Teen's mother accused of instigating fight between students in Arlington
Arlington school officials say the student’s mother wore a backpack to blend in with teens as they arrived for class Tuesday morning.
Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker
The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
Headlines: Man guilty of 2005 murder, Cortlandt deli break-in, Newburgh drug bust
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Florida man pleads guilty to 2005 murder
WHITE PLAINS – A Florida man has pled guilty to the 2005 murder of a Yonkers resident and when sentenced in February, Christopher Gonzalez, 41, is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison. Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said on September 3, 2005, Gonzalez...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mother sneaks into Arlington High School to watch daughter fight; faces possible criminal charges
LAGRANGE – A mother of a freshman student sneaked into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period. The mother, according to Arlington Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer, was not authorized to be in the building. The mother can be heard on a video of the fight using vulgar language to encourage her daughter to beat the other girl. The district did not mention the incident to the school community until an email was sent late Tuesday evening. The communication told of the fight and indicated that school officials and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the matter.
Investigation finds concerning link between guardianship lawyers, case workers and judges
Eyewitness News found that guardianship lawyers, law firms or people who deal with guardianship cases who donated to judges' election campaigns were awarded guardianship appointments by those same judges.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democratic committee member announces run for Newburgh City Council
NEWBURGH – A Newburgh City Democratic Committee member has announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the city council this fall. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent to devastating utility expenses,” said Bryan Luna, a Newburgh native. “Our residents don’t have the luxury of waiting for federal and state politicians. A collaborative, accountable and decisive government is essential to address the challenges Newburgh faces.”
Shooting Outside Restaurant: 28-Year-Old Sentenced For Town Of Wallkill Incident
A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting another man outside a popular restaurant. Hector Luna, Jr., age 28, of Wallkill, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in state prison on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in connection with his guilty plea to assault for having shot a man in front of a town of Wallkill restaurant in 2021, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
Spring Valley Police Department seeks new officers for force
The department says it's accepting resumes up until Jan. 27 for the position of full-time police officer.
Hudson Valley High School Addresses Student Carrying BB Gun
Many parents think about their child's safety at school. Gun violence has increased in America. According to the KFF, firearms sadly became the leading cause of death for kids in The United States. Car accidents, injuries, cancer, and substance abuse were not far behind. They also report that the death of kids from guns has been on an upward trend since 2000.
Lawyer arrested after removing obstruction from license plate suing NYC, NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn lawyer arrested after removing a piece of plastic covering part of a license plate has sued New York City and the NYPD. Adam White, who was arrested on a criminal mischief charge that’s since been dismissed, filed his lawsuit on Friday. In it, he and his lawyer, Gideon Oliver, […]
Man Admits Leaving Woman's Body On Parkway In Greenburgh Nearly 20 Years Ago: DA
A man has finally admitted to strangling a woman to death and leaving her body wrapped in a blanket alongside a parkway in Westchester County nearly 20 years ago. Florida resident Christopher Gonzalez, age 41, pleaded guilty to the 2005 murder of Yonkers resident Angel Serbay on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
News 12
Family: Man in custody after attacking ex-girlfriend on 3 separate occasions
Police arrested a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend on three separate occasions over the last two months. The family of Irene Guzman says she has been living in fear, waiting for her ex-boyfriend to be arrested. The Orange resident is currently in hiding. Guzman’s family tells News 12 New...
Weekend of gun violence, stabbings across the Bronx and Brooklyn
Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest overnight in Highbridge and 23-year-old Yordani Urena has been charged with felony assault.
Hudson Valley Grandad Mistaken For Cop Shot At NY Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man was sentenced for nearly killing a grandfather in front of a Town of Wallkill Restaurant in 2021. Orange County,...
Man accused in Stamford hit-and-run that killed 2 makes 1st court appearance
Police say Michael Talbot was driving 86 mph, his alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, and he was under the influence of marijuana when he hit and killed the co-workers as they were crossing Washington Boulevard Dec. 3 in Stamford.
Spring Valley Man Driving At 3 Times Legal Limit Crashes Into Building In Rockland, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he was stopped for alleged drunk driving at three times the legal limit after he crashed into a building. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4:20 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Ramapo at 63 E. Eckerson Road. A Ramapo police...
3 Juveniles Throw Rocks, Smash Windshields Of Moving Cars In Greenburgh: Police
Three juveniles are facing felony charges after throwing rocks at moving cars on a Westchester County parkway. Beginning around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, state police received 16 complaints of damaged vehicles after rocks were thrown at them in Greenburgh on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street. The...
