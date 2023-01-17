Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Says Things ‘Got Real’ When Brock Lesnar Legit Punched Him During Match
Brock Lesnar is not someone you want to mess with, but Braun Strowman doesn’t care how big any of his opponents are. This was the case in 2018, and Strowman will never forget that story. Braun Strowman kneed Brock Lesnar in the head during a triple-threat match against Kane...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
stillrealtous.com
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
msn.com
WWE Reportedly Sold To Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund Hours After Vince McMahon Takes Helm
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) has reportedly been sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. What Happened: The purchase means that the WWE will no longer be a publicly traded company, reported Fox News. The development takes hours after the company said that Stephanie McMahon had resigned and its...
Ric Flair On WWE Raw XXX: I Know Steve Austin Can't Come, Hulk Hogan Told Me He'll Be There
Ric Flair provides an update on whether two big names will be at WWE Raw XXX. As confirmed during the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, the "Raw is XXX" anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Jerry "The King" Lawler have been advertised.
Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Weighs In On Possible WWE Sale And Vince McMahon's Involvement
The potential sale of WWE has everyone in the wrestling world talking. Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed with show anchors Morgan Brennan and David Faber what he sees as the next chapter of WWE. "It's an exciting brand," Johnson said, noting...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Didn’t Make Provision For Family Inheriting His WWE Shares In New Amendment
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a major scandal involving allegations of hush money payments over the past year, and the professional wrestling community has been closely monitoring the situation. With McMahon’s return to his role as majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, he has regained significant control over the company’s direction, generating significant media attention and anticipation. Many fans believe he is also quite petty and vindictive and it seems more proof of that has been shown in a new amendment.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
wrestlinginc.com
Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing
Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Claims Wyatt Family Storyline Was Originally His Idea
The Wyatt Family was one of the most iconic stables in WWE history. Bray Wyatt arrived with his cult leader persona flanked by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in NXT in 2012. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently revealed that the Wyatt Family storyline was his idea, which is quite a bold claim.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Legend Won’t Appear At RAW’s 30th Anniversary After All
The longest-running weekly episodic show in television history, Monday Night RAW, is turning 30 next week. A special edition, titled ‘RAW XXX’ has been planned on the show’s special occasion, with a line-up of WWE Legends, Hall of Famers, and top stars planned for the show. That being said, one legend won’t be there.
PWMania
The New Day Hosting Funeral on WWE NXT Tonight, Updated Line-Up
New WWE NXT matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will discuss their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion, with Breakker winning via count out when the ropes broke for the second time.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Gives Thoughts On Stephanie McMahon's Resignation
Vince McMahon returning to WWE and, more specifically, back onto its Board of Directors has been all wrestling has been talking about the last few weeks, but getting lost in the cracks of the story of a potential WWE sale has been Stephanie McMahon's exit from the company, resigning from her executive duties. She had originally stepped back from WWE in May of 2022 taking a leave of absence before swiftly returning in the role of co-CEO in July following her father's retirement in light of sexual misconduct allegations However, this departure appears much more permanent.
stillrealtous.com
Another Employee Reportedly Done With WWE
WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks as Vince McMahon returned to the Board of Directors and he is once again Executive Chairman. Earlier today it was reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, parted ways with WWE after working for the company for 25 years.
