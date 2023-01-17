ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

County-City Building Security Changes

South Bend. Ind. — New security changes are now in place at one of the area's largest office buildings. Starting on Tuesday, "Trinity Protection Group" is replacing St. Joseph County Police officers at the County-City Building. County officers will now provide security, in the Courthouse tunnel. A new employee-only...
Here’s How Much Indiana’s Bad Roads Cost You Per Year

Indiana has quite a few unmaintained roads all throughout the state, but do you have any idea how much these roads cost you per year to fix up?. Indiana is known as "The Crossroads of America," mainly because the city of Indianapolis is the hub for several major Interstate highways that crisscross the state, connecting Hoosiers to the rest of the United States. Recently, the state of Indiana was named one of the best states in the entire country to drive in. However, I think we all can agree that some of these roads that we use on a daily basis need a little bit of fixing. Whether it be due to way too many potholes, cracking roadways, or any other reason a road might be unmaintained, we understand that it costs money, quite a bit of it, to fix.
Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead

A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law. Five prior proposals to eliminate the lower speed limit for trucks have been […] The post Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Lawmakers react to St. Joseph County Clerk investigation

South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Reaction from St. Joseph County political leaders after Indiana state police concluded its investigation into "keygate." The investigation resulted in no criminal charges for former St. Joseph County Clerk, Rita Glenn. There were a lot of questions about which election officials had keys to...
WGCL NEWS — Indiana State Police Looking for Motor Carrier Inspectors

In observance of Martin Luther King Day, all city, county, state and federal offices are closed. There will be no mail delivery today. The City of Bloomington’s annual Martin Luther King birthday celebration will be held tonight at the Buskirk Chumley Theater. The event is free and will start with a reception at 6:00.
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
Ind. State Police superintendent makes push for trooper starting pay raise

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana state agencies continue giving presentations as part of the budget-making process. On Tuesday, state police Superintendent Doug Carter spoke in front of the House Ways and Means committee. He told lawmakers recruitment is one of the agency's biggest challenges. He said typically, a recruit class...
Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber

Township assessors in multiple Indiana counties could see their jobs nixed by voters under a new bill passed out of committee 9-2 Tuesday.  The measure, authored by Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, now heads to the full House for further consideration. The bill would require county election boards to place a public question on the […] The post Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Another angler breaks Indiana record for biggest burbot

(WANE) – After 32 years, Indiana’s record for catching the biggest burbot was broken twice in two weeks by men fishing on Lake Michigan. Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources first said Scott Skafar caught two burbots on Dec. 30, both of which broke a record that had been held since 1990. One of the fish weighed in at 10.2 pounds.
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
