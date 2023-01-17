Read full article on original website
WNDU
St. Joseph County eyes $5.6M development at Anderson Road Park
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Future land development is being considered by the parks department in St. Joseph County. The St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation Department has owned the 115-acre property at the northeast corner of Beech and Anderson Roads since 1999. Now, a $5.6 million proposal for the land...
22 WSBT
County-City Building Security Changes
South Bend. Ind. — New security changes are now in place at one of the area's largest office buildings. Starting on Tuesday, "Trinity Protection Group" is replacing St. Joseph County Police officers at the County-City Building. County officers will now provide security, in the Courthouse tunnel. A new employee-only...
Here’s How Much Indiana’s Bad Roads Cost You Per Year
Indiana has quite a few unmaintained roads all throughout the state, but do you have any idea how much these roads cost you per year to fix up?. Indiana is known as "The Crossroads of America," mainly because the city of Indianapolis is the hub for several major Interstate highways that crisscross the state, connecting Hoosiers to the rest of the United States. Recently, the state of Indiana was named one of the best states in the entire country to drive in. However, I think we all can agree that some of these roads that we use on a daily basis need a little bit of fixing. Whether it be due to way too many potholes, cracking roadways, or any other reason a road might be unmaintained, we understand that it costs money, quite a bit of it, to fix.
22 WSBT
Constantine Public Schools cancels school due to lack of bus drivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Constantine Public Schools in St. Joseph County announced they were closed on Tuesday, and classes were cancelled due to lack of bus drivers. Start of school year: Bus driver shortage plagues districts in new school year. “At the end of the day, it sounds...
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
State transportation chairman gets first dibs on surplus MDOT land parcel
Good morning, wow! Wednesday came fast! Here's a look at the news ... A state panel approved a $1.35 million sale of a parcel of surplus land to the chairman of State Transportation Commission, Todd Wyett. The land was acquired for construction of an interchange along I-96 and is a 7.4-acre parcel located southeast of the Latson Road interchange near Howell. ...
Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead
A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law. Five prior proposals to eliminate the lower speed limit for trucks have been […] The post Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
22 WSBT
Lawmakers react to St. Joseph County Clerk investigation
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Reaction from St. Joseph County political leaders after Indiana state police concluded its investigation into "keygate." The investigation resulted in no criminal charges for former St. Joseph County Clerk, Rita Glenn. There were a lot of questions about which election officials had keys to...
Thoughts on Electric Semi-Trucks from Logistics Leaders
Heavy electric vehicles are becoming a viable option for Hoosier transportation and logistics firms, but it takes a lot of effort and major investments to switch over an entire fleet. Even more so when that fleet is vital to countless other industries. So where do things stand at this point?
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County Health Officer to resign, cites position is becoming "political"
St. Joseph County Board of Health is preparing to find a new Health Officer. Dr. Bob Einterz is stepping down at the end of March. This as the board of health now has a new president and vice president. He originally told our partners at the South Bend Tribune there...
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Indiana State Police Looking for Motor Carrier Inspectors
In observance of Martin Luther King Day, all city, county, state and federal offices are closed. There will be no mail delivery today. The City of Bloomington’s annual Martin Luther King birthday celebration will be held tonight at the Buskirk Chumley Theater. The event is free and will start with a reception at 6:00.
korncountry.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
WTHI
Ind. State Police superintendent makes push for trooper starting pay raise
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana state agencies continue giving presentations as part of the budget-making process. On Tuesday, state police Superintendent Doug Carter spoke in front of the House Ways and Means committee. He told lawmakers recruitment is one of the agency's biggest challenges. He said typically, a recruit class...
Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber
Township assessors in multiple Indiana counties could see their jobs nixed by voters under a new bill passed out of committee 9-2 Tuesday. The measure, authored by Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, now heads to the full House for further consideration. The bill would require county election boards to place a public question on the […] The post Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WANE-TV
Another angler breaks Indiana record for biggest burbot
(WANE) – After 32 years, Indiana’s record for catching the biggest burbot was broken twice in two weeks by men fishing on Lake Michigan. Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources first said Scott Skafar caught two burbots on Dec. 30, both of which broke a record that had been held since 1990. One of the fish weighed in at 10.2 pounds.
New coalition discusses potential fall-out of EV use, impact on state funds
Coalition members say they're pushing for Michigan to implement new programs that would fairly tax electric vehicles.
Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan
UPDATE: Heavy snow, gusty winds to whip through parts of Michigan Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: South Bend and PHM leaders talk about possible Career and Tech hub
South Bend. Ind. — A draft plan is being created right now that could call for a Career and Technical Education hub in St. Joseph County. Some schools in the county are working together to see if it is possible. But who would foot the bill?. The Plan. “It...
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Indiana Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
