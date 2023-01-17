Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
South Bend man sentenced for carjacking and gun crimes
A South Bend man will spend 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking and gun crimes. Dustin Hartline used a ride-sharing app about a year ago. After the driver picked him up, Hartline pressed a loaded gun into the driver's body and fired a shot into the floorboard.
18-year-old arrested after several Kalamazoo homes hit by gunfire
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested an 18-year-old after reports of several homes hit by gunfire.
abc57.com
Suspect accused of killing neighbor in Benton Harbor apartment complex
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - One person was arrested in Benton Harbor on January 10 after allegedly killing their next-door neighbor, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. At 12:11 p.m. on January 10, officers responded to an assault report at the River Terrace Apartments in Benton Harbor. When...
Murder trial begins for driver accused of going 115 mph before crash killing Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A jury will decide if the driver in a double fatal crash committed murder. High speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts, Joel and Dolores Shaffer, Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches told a judge during a court hearing Thursday. Phillips...
95.3 MNC
Altercation between neighbors leads to one death, one arrest
An altercation between neighbors leads to a death and an arrest. It was just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when police in Benton Harbor were called to River Terrace Apartments where they found the victim, Gerald Harper, 65, lying unconscious on the floor. Harper was rushed to the...
22 WSBT
Suspect in University Park Mall attack charged
The suspect in the weekend attack at University Park Mall was charged Wednesday morning. According to court documents, 66-year-old McClaude Bridges is facing one count of armed robbery and one count of sexual battery. The victim of Bridges attack, says she was getting her daughter out of her car on...
Man to stand trial for killing of 21-year-old outside bar near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI — An angry Brandon Salter stood up and yelled. He had a message directed at the man who allegedly shot and killed his son. “That was my son you killed,” Salter said loudly as 28-year-old Damien Lang entered a Kalamazoo County District courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Lang,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in House Hit with Gunfire
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with bullets fired recently into a residence in Michigan City. Trenten Strawmier, 25, is charged with Criminal Recklessness and Possession of Methamphetamine, both Level 5 Felonies and Level 4 Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. According...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after allegedly holding knife to woman’s neck at an Elkhart Kroger store
A man was arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a woman’s neck at Kroger in Elkhart. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 4:36 p.m., in the 100 block of West Hively Street, when police were called on reports of a robbery. Witnesses told officials that the suspect,...
abc57.com
Serious violent felon arrested on drug, firearm charges following pursuit
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on numerous drug and firearm charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit in South Bend on Sunday, according to the probable cause affidavit. Tyshawn Kellogg was arrested on the following charges:. Unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon.
22 WSBT
Suspect arrested in Tuesday morning stabbing
South Bend. Ind. — South Bend Police responded to a stabbing at around 11:15 Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. In their investigation, police...
22 WSBT
LaPorte pursuit ends in arrest of two
Two people were arrested following a motor vehicle pursuit that started on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, a LaPorte County Police officer caught the attention of a vehicle that was driving on the passing lane not passing any other vehicles.
WNDU
Teen charged in connection with deadly shooting of another teen in South Bend appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the two teens charged in the murder of Terez Parker Jr. appeared in court on Monday. Parker, 17, was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Roger Street back in March 2022 in what officials are describing as an attempted robbery. One...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Police address mall safety
Mishawaka, IN — WSBT is digging deeper and talking to Mishawka Police about safety at University Park Mall. We first reported that a woman was robbed and nearly abducted with her child in the mall parking lot over the weekend. Since then, mallgoers have reached out to WSBT about...
22 WSBT
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills one inmate, injures two
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — An inmate is dead following a fire at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. 48-year-old Michael Smith died in Saturday morning's fire. Two others were treated for injuries. Smith was sentenced in 2013 for voluntary manslaughter and child molesting in Newton and Benton...
WNDU
Marshall Co. Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing truck into swamp
A coalition of leaders from Michigan organizations came together on Tuesday to discuss a report on the impact electric vehicles will have on road funding. Officials are working to pass legislation that increases the penalty for those who threaten or harass any election official, or pressure them to break the law.
22 WSBT
Man in custody after leading police on two chases, throwing drugs and gun out window
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have a 31-year-old in custody following two police chases, nearly back to back. An officer first tried to stop the car, driven by Tyler Crawford, near Liberty and Sample Streets. The officer says a short chase followed after Crawford took off.
hometownnewsnow.com
Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood
(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
CBS News
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Gary, Indiana
GARY, Ind. (CBS) – A 64-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car in Gary, Indiana Tuesday evening. Gary police said around 6:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 4th and Taney Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a...
95.3 MNC
Three people arrested on drug, weapons, resisting charges after police chase in South Bend
More illegally possessed firearms and illegal drugs were taken off the streets of South Bend after traffic stop. It was around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, when an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near Lawndale and California Avenues. As the officer tried to make the traffic...
Comments / 0