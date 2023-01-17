ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

22 WSBT

South Bend man sentenced for carjacking and gun crimes

A South Bend man will spend 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking and gun crimes. Dustin Hartline used a ride-sharing app about a year ago. After the driver picked him up, Hartline pressed a loaded gun into the driver's body and fired a shot into the floorboard.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Suspect accused of killing neighbor in Benton Harbor apartment complex

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - One person was arrested in Benton Harbor on January 10 after allegedly killing their next-door neighbor, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. At 12:11 p.m. on January 10, officers responded to an assault report at the River Terrace Apartments in Benton Harbor. When...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Altercation between neighbors leads to one death, one arrest

An altercation between neighbors leads to a death and an arrest. It was just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when police in Benton Harbor were called to River Terrace Apartments where they found the victim, Gerald Harper, 65, lying unconscious on the floor. Harper was rushed to the...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Suspect in University Park Mall attack charged

The suspect in the weekend attack at University Park Mall was charged Wednesday morning. According to court documents, 66-year-old McClaude Bridges is facing one count of armed robbery and one count of sexual battery. The victim of Bridges attack, says she was getting her daughter out of her car on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in House Hit with Gunfire

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with bullets fired recently into a residence in Michigan City. Trenten Strawmier, 25, is charged with Criminal Recklessness and Possession of Methamphetamine, both Level 5 Felonies and Level 4 Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. According...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Suspect arrested in Tuesday morning stabbing

South Bend. Ind. — South Bend Police responded to a stabbing at around 11:15 Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. In their investigation, police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

LaPorte pursuit ends in arrest of two

Two people were arrested following a motor vehicle pursuit that started on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, a LaPorte County Police officer caught the attention of a vehicle that was driving on the passing lane not passing any other vehicles.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Mishawaka Police address mall safety

Mishawaka, IN — WSBT is digging deeper and talking to Mishawka Police about safety at University Park Mall. We first reported that a woman was robbed and nearly abducted with her child in the mall parking lot over the weekend. Since then, mallgoers have reached out to WSBT about...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Fire at Indiana State Prison kills one inmate, injures two

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — An inmate is dead following a fire at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. 48-year-old Michael Smith died in Saturday morning's fire. Two others were treated for injuries. Smith was sentenced in 2013 for voluntary manslaughter and child molesting in Newton and Benton...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood

(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
LA PORTE, IN
CBS News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – A 64-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car in Gary, Indiana Tuesday evening. Gary police said around 6:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 4th and Taney Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a...
GARY, IN

