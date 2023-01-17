Okay, she criticized Israel's actions. Okay, an outside group has filed a civil suit against her and the university, supposedly on behalf of some students. This article clearly aims to vilify her but provides zero evidence or even semi-specific allegations of how she supposedly discriminated against students. As written, this piece appears to be evidence of - and part of - another effort to discredit, silence, punish, or cancel anyone who voices disagreement with the Jewish narrative.
Americans are free to say pretty much what they want. It's in our constitution. Unless it's any criticism of isrial.
Most Liberal Democrats are bigots. They just direct their bigotry towards an unpopular or unprotected class. She should be banned from public schools and universities for life.
Comments / 97