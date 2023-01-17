ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Man arrested for Charlotte County hit-and-run that left motorcyclist seriously injured

By Victoria Costa
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash Monday evening (January 16) that left a motorcyclist seriously injured in Charlotte County.

87-year-old Robert Moses of Punta Gorda was driving a Toyota Camry east on Riverside Drive, approaching Glenholm Avenue.

The 61-year-old motorcyclist was riding west on Riverside Drive, approaching Glenholm Avenue.

Moses made a left turn in front of the approaching motorcyclist, causing the front left of his Camry to collide with the motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist from Punta Gorda was seriously injured and brought to an area hospital.

Moses ran away from the scene, troopers said, but was later located.

He was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

FHP continues to investigate.

Golfguy123
2d ago

Charlotte County is the only county in the US where you have wear helmets, flak jackets and full body armor when shopping in Walmart, walking down the street or driving a motorcycle and car.

Paddy Campbell
2d ago

and people need to start using the signals here young and old stop being ignorant use your signals theres other people on the round Nobody use signals its pathetic

Guest
2d ago

This is precisely the reason Florida needs an annual driving test for anyone 70 and over. Quit renewing via the mail for 6 year spans!

