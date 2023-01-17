ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Warm weather surges into region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app

  • Warmer temperatures will move into the region this week.
  • Expect late-night fog Tuesday.
  • After midnight, wind gusts could reach as high as 21 mph with a low of around 45 degrees.
  • More fog will settle in the Charlotte area mid-morning on Wednesday.
  • Highs will get into the mid-60s and the chance of showers returns Wednesday night.
  • More rain and windy conditions are possible Thursday.
  • Highs will be in the upper-60s.
  • Clear skies prevail on Friday, but rain is in the forecast to return Saturday night.
  • Highs this weekend will be in the 50s.

WSOC Charlotte

