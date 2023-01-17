FORECAST: Warm weather surges into region
- Warmer temperatures will move into the region this week.
- Expect late-night fog Tuesday.
- After midnight, wind gusts could reach as high as 21 mph with a low of around 45 degrees.
- More fog will settle in the Charlotte area mid-morning on Wednesday.
- Highs will get into the mid-60s and the chance of showers returns Wednesday night.
- More rain and windy conditions are possible Thursday.
- Highs will be in the upper-60s.
- Clear skies prevail on Friday, but rain is in the forecast to return Saturday night.
- Highs this weekend will be in the 50s.
