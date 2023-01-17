FORECAST: Warm weather surges into region

CHARLOTTE — Fire crews worked to put a cardboard fire near a building in north Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Channel 9′s Tower Cam could see crews putting out the fire near a building near East 28th Street just after 8:30 a.m., where large amounts of smoke came spewing out. It is unclear where the fire started. No one was hurt, according to MEDIC.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO