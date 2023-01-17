ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental-health crisis blamed after Michigan mom, 2 children found in field dead of hypothermia

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
A mother and her two children were found frozen to death in a field outside Detroit after the woman allegedly suffered a mental health crisis. The Michigan mother was identified as 36-year-old Monica Latrice Cannady. She and her two children, 9-year-old Kyle and 3-year-old Malik, were located a mile from their apartment in Pontiac, a Detroit suburb.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI -- A 10-year-old girl has shed more light on what happened in the hours before her brothers and mother were found dead in a field from hypothermia. According to WDIV-Detroit, the girl told police that her mother, Monica Cannady, 35, instructed her and her brothers, Kyle Milton, 9 and Malik Milton, 3 to lie down in the field and go to sleep.
A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after a surviving daughter sought help from a stranger, authorities said. The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were discovered Sunday afternoon in a park in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Autopsies revealed all three succumbed to hypothermia.  Authorities were alerted to the tragedy by Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who knocked on a door and said her family was dead nearby. The daughter is in stable condition at the hospital. “This tragedy was based in a mental health crisis,”...
