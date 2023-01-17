ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez reflects on ‘emotional process’ of blending families with Ben Affleck

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGr8g_0kHByj5G00

Jennifer Lopez said that blending her family with Ben Affleck’s has been nothing short of an “emotional process.”

Appearing on TODAY to promote her new film “Shotgun Wedding” with co-star Josh Duhamel, 50, on Monday, the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker revealed what it was like to have her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, move in with Affleck’s three kids: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez shares her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” she said. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXWET_0kHByj5G00
Jennifer Lopez discusses the process of Ben and her kids blending together since marriage on TODAY.
GC Images
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiDbticcj0w?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The “Marry Me” actress finally tied the knot with Affleck in July 2022 in Las Vegas, before doing it again in August.

They held their lavish three-day celebration on Affleck’s Georgia estate in front of friends and family — minus Casey Affleck.

“And it’s just been a phenomenal year,” Lopez said. “Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AHLu_0kHByj5G00
Violet Affleck, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez are seen leaving their hotel on July 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPlRS_0kHByj5G00
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics game at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

“I love Ben too though,” Duhamel chimed in, joking, “I’ve probably loved him longer than you have.”

“I bet you have,” she quipped. “He’s dreamy, I get it.”

In her November Vogue cover story, the “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, said that Affleck, 50, emailed her after his split from Ana De Armas to let her know he had raved about her in an interview. The pair never stopped talking since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfNCS_0kHByj5G00
Lopez with children Emme and Max at the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series at David Grutman’s LIV Stretch Village on Jan. 25, 2020 in Hallandale Beach, Florida.
Getty Images

“Obviously we weren’t trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” she told the publication.

“People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hW4ZH_0kHByj5G00
Seraphina Affleck and Emme Anthony are seen at a Sephora store on July 25, 2022, in Paris, France.
GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35THMx_0kHByj5G00
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take a cruise on the River Seine along with some of their children, Seraphina Affleck and Emme Muniz, on July 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
GC Images

Affleck popped the all-important question for the second time in April last year. The pair, dubbed “Bennifer,” initially started dating in 2002 before ending things in 2004 after a brief engagement.

Shortly after they went their separate ways, Lopez married Marc Anthony in June of that year. Meanwhile, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005.

Lopez then moved on with Rodriguez while Affleck briefly dated De Armas. But when things ended for Lopez and the former MLB pro in 2021 when Affleck swiftly swooped in .

Comments / 0

