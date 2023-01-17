ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

IHSAA girls basketball Fab 15: There's a new No. 1 in Central Indiana

By Brian Haenchen, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxJHZ_0kHByiCX00

FOLKS, WE HAVE A NEW NO. 1 IN CENTRAL INDIANA.

I lead with that in all caps, because Noblesville overtaking Zionsville by virtue of Friday's head-to-head win is just about the most exciting development from this week's rankings. Does that mean you should stop reading here? Absolutely not, because with that stupid state tournament blind draw coming up Sunday, this will get you primed and ready for the stupidity that will be determining these 15 teams' postseason destiny via pure dumb luck. (Why reward teams for having successful regular seasons when there are "traditions" to uphold?)

In the words of the radar technician Matt: "Let the past die. Kill it, if you have to."

(See?! A subtle – yet brilliant – "Star Wars" reference. Aren't you glad you stuck around?!?) (sorry.)

Shots, blocks & boards:Vote for IHSAA girls basketball players of the week (Jan. 9-14)

1. Noblesville (17-3)

Last week: 3

The Millers ran their win streak to 10 with a 73-64 win over previously unbeaten Zionsville last Friday. The victory was sparked by point guard Reagan Wilson, who netted a career-high 37 points on 12-of-18 shooting with seven 3-pointers, five assists and five steals. She has shot 43% or better in six of her past eight games, and over 50% in five of those games. Wilson has a well-established knack for performing in big games, but the improved consistency this season has the Millers looking extra dangerous. They had three games this week entering Monday's trip to Illinois, then wrap up vs. Pendleton Heights on Jan. 25.

2. Zionsville (18-1)

LW: 1

Running the table was going to be incredibly difficult for Zionsville, and honestly, a loss pre-sectional may not be the worst thing – chance to refocus, relieve the pressure of being one of only two unbeaten teams in the class, etc. Against Noblesville, the Eagles shot 57% from the field (20-for-35), won the battle on the boards 25-12, and generated 10 steals (13 NHS turnovers). The 22 turnovers aren't great, and they'll need better support for Laila Hull (34 points), but they remain among the teams to beat in Class 4A. Two more Friday night tests upcoming: Hamilton Southeastern this week, Brownsburg next week.

3. Fishers (16-2)

LW: 2

The Tigers stormed back to win at Brownsburg, 54-49, last Friday, but somehow slipped behind Fort Wayne Northrop in the IBCA poll. Doesn't make a lick of sense to me, but whatever (Noblesville's jump caused the change here, though the Tigers beat the Millers earlier this season). Hailey Smith netted 16 points, Alycia Triplett added 11 and six others scored at least one basket in Fishers' win over Brownsburg, which saw the Tigers win the fourth quarter, 14-7. They had 12 assists and 10 steals to six turnovers. Road games at Carmel and Avon, then it's home games the rest of the way.

4. Hamilton Southeastern (17-2)

LW: 4

Good response to the Warren Central loss by HSE, which beat Ben Davis (77-61) and Westfield (54-35). The Royals shot 26% and had seven steals vs. Warren Central. They shot 57% vs. BD and 44% vs. Westfield, with 24 steals (three straight 20-point games by Riley Makalusky). Lawrence North on Tuesday should provide a good test ahead of Friday's trip to Zionsville.

5. Indian Creek (18-1)

LW: 5

IC suffered a three-point loss to 4A Westfield on Saturday, with Lauren Foster, Abby Fleetwood and Faith Wiseman accounting for 34 of its 43 points (shot 32% as a team; seven turnovers). They traveled to an event in Illinois on Monday, then have three conference games to wrap up the season: Northview, West Vigo and South Putnam.

6. Warren Central (13-4)

LW: 6

Nothing new to report here as the Warriors did not play last week. Big two-game swing upcoming with Lawrence Central on Friday and Jennings County on Saturday.

7. Ben Davis (12-8)

LW: 7

The Giants outscored Pike, 43-16, in the first half en route to a 61-33 win. They wrap up conference play at Lawrence North on Saturday, then close out the road portion of their regular-season slate Tuesday at Westfield. BD hosts Carmel in its season finale on Jan. 27.

8. Lawrence Central (16-4)

LW: 8

The Bears lost to Lawrence North by a point last Thursday, but responded with a buzzer-beating win over Kettering Alter on Saturday. North Central on Tuesday completes a stretch of three game in four days.

9. Center Grove (16-4)

LW: 9

The Trojans rolled by Columbus North last Thursday, then squeaked out a win over Seymour on Saturday, 37-35. I'm very interested to see how they fare against 3A power Heritage Christian on Thursday.

10. Brownsburg (11-8)

LW: 10

The Bulldogs lost their only game last week, but they led Fishers entering the fourth quarter and more than held their own against one of the state's best. I'm not falling off the bandwagon and neither should you. Westfield on Friday, then Zionsville next weekend set up as a very interesting two-game pack.

11. Lawrence North (12-7)

LW: 11

The Wildcats snapped a two-game skid with a rivalry win over a quality Lawrence Central outfit. Monica Williams poured in 19 points and Jamaya Thomas added 14 for the Wildcats, who logged 21 rebounds and generated 12 steals. Really tough three-game swing upcoming: at HSE (Tuesday), vs. Ben Davis (Saturday) and at Fishers (Jan. 24).

12. Danville (17-3)

LW: 13

Danville added a 4A win to its resume with a 71-65 triumph over Decatur Central last Wednesday, then hammered North Montgomery a couple nights later. Camryn Rector, Isabelle Wooten, Addison Davis and Emma Ancelet are all averaging 10 points per game. They have games upcoming against Cascade (Wednesday) and Western Boone (Friday).

13. Mooresville (14-6)

LW: 12

Bit of a surprising setback for the Pios at 9-7 Bloomington South last Thursday. Rachel Harshman tallied 12 points, with Sydney Hardy adding 10, but Kaylyn Bunch was limited to two points on 0-for-4 shooting and Mooresville committed 18 turnovers. The Pioneers will be favored the rest of the way with games remaining against Plainfield, Terre Haute South and Whiteland.

14. Hamilton Heights (15-3)

LW: 15

Very good response to last week's loss to Northwestern by the Huskies, who took down Western, Greenwood and Tipton to solidify their second-place standing in the East Division of the Hoosier Conference. Camryn Runner was unstoppable last week, accounting for 46% of Hamilton Heights' entire offense (two double-doubles, shot 50% from 3 and 93% from the line).

15. Heritage Christian (13-4)

LW: NR

Welcoming the Eagles to this week's rankings following their win over Cathedral in the City championship. Their resume includes wins over Lapel, Pendleton Heights, Greenfield-Central and now the Fighting Irish, while their losses were to Roncalli in overtime, West Lafayette, Cathedral in December and Bloomington North. Heritage Christian has a trio of talented scorers in Mya Davis, Koryn Marshall and Joslyn Marshall, but junior Koryn Marshall said it's their team chemistry that's truly elevated this year's team.

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shelbycountypost.com

Girls basketball state tournament pairings show to air Sunday

The Indiana High School Athletic Association will broadcast the 48th Annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings Show Sunday at 5 p.m. The two-hour show will be hosted by Bob Lovell and Greg Rakestraw and streamed exclusively on IHSAAtv.org. Complete pairings will be available at IHSAA.org following the broadcast. Class...
INDIANA STATE
Scorebook Live

Nine Indiana wrestlers in national rankings

This week's SBLive national high school wrestling rankings have dropped and there are nine wrestlers from the state of Indiana who made the lists, including six from reigning state champion Crown Point. Here's a quick look at who made the cut: 106 pounds Brownsburg freshman Revin Dickman checks in ...
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville graduate hits half-court shot at IU game

Megan Eads made 88 three-pointers during her Shelbyville High School career. The “3” she made Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington came with a $1,000 prize. The 2021 SHS graduate who attends Indiana University was selected earlier in the week by an intern in the IU...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s Hannah Alexander named 2022 track & field Athlete of the Year

On Saturday, Jan. 7, USA Track and Field Indiana honored its 2022 Athletes of the Year. Among them was Noblesville’s Hannah Alexander, a junior at Noblesville High School. In 2022, she earned three All American Titles at the USATF Junior Olympic Championships in Sacramento, Calif. She placed fifth in the hammer throw, second in shot put, and won the discus for the National Champion Title.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
thehoosiernetwork.com

Teri Moren breaks record for most wins as Indiana women's basketball coach

Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren became the school’s all-time winningest coach on Wednesday night. Moren won her 189th game at IU, a 83-72 victory at No. 21 Illinois, and she did it in just her ninth season in Bloomington. With the win, she surpassed Jim Izard, who coached the program for 12 seasons.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson updates rehab work for Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson

Mike Woodson is still without a couple of key pieces for Indiana. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he expects them to return any time soon. Xavier Johnson was injured in the loss to Kansas and has not been back since. Meanwhile, Race Thompson was injured during a loss to Iowa and is also sidelined.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
AVON, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Basketball: Alone Atop the Big Ten

The Big Ten is a tough conference regardless of how many teams are ranked. I know right there are are just two ranked teams, us and Rutgers, but there is still a lot of good competition. You could see that yesterday when Purdue traveled to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. It was a tough matchup and a difficult environment especially for such a young team. It wasn’t always pretty but Purdue walked out of the Breslin Center with a victory and a 5-0 road record.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue to reportedly hire MAC assistant, former Boilermaker as new running backs coach

Ryan Walters continues to fill out his new staff at Purdue, and he’s reportedly set to hire a former Boilermaker. Lamar Conard, the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Miami (Ohio), will join the Purdue staff, Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported. Conard is a former Purdue starting defensive back and has been at Miami (Ohio) the last 5 seasons.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis 12-year-old is taking the hunter, jumper world by storm

On a recent January morning, 12-year-old Samuelle Leerkamp was bundled up in a thick, woolen coat, and climbing into the saddle. Despite the heavy coat, she and her horse were soon galloping around the indoor arena at Canterbury Manor Stables in Zionsville, sailing over jumps and doing flying lead changes. Her horse, Rooster, is a direct descendent of the iconic racehorse Secretariat, but he never so much as won a claiming race at the track. The 23-year-old gelding is a far better jumper than he was a racehorse and he has the perfect partner in Samuelle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 Indianapolis

Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 of Indianapolis passed away on January 15, 2023. Jacob was born on July 1, 1981 in Noblesville the son of Brian and Brenda (Tipton) Bannon. Jacob liked the outdoors, from swimming, to landscaping and gardening. He enjoyed hikes thru his family’s woods and listening to music. He had a deep love for his children.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious

Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
WARSAW, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy