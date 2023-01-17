IHSAA girls basketball Fab 15: There's a new No. 1 in Central Indiana

FOLKS, WE HAVE A NEW NO. 1 IN CENTRAL INDIANA.

I lead with that in all caps, because Noblesville overtaking Zionsville by virtue of Friday's head-to-head win is just about the most exciting development from this week's rankings. Does that mean you should stop reading here? Absolutely not, because with that stupid state tournament blind draw coming up Sunday, this will get you primed and ready for the stupidity that will be determining these 15 teams' postseason destiny via pure dumb luck. (Why reward teams for having successful regular seasons when there are "traditions" to uphold?)

In the words of the radar technician Matt: "Let the past die. Kill it, if you have to."

(See?! A subtle – yet brilliant – "Star Wars" reference. Aren't you glad you stuck around?!?) (sorry.)

1. Noblesville (17-3)

Last week: 3

The Millers ran their win streak to 10 with a 73-64 win over previously unbeaten Zionsville last Friday. The victory was sparked by point guard Reagan Wilson, who netted a career-high 37 points on 12-of-18 shooting with seven 3-pointers, five assists and five steals. She has shot 43% or better in six of her past eight games, and over 50% in five of those games. Wilson has a well-established knack for performing in big games, but the improved consistency this season has the Millers looking extra dangerous. They had three games this week entering Monday's trip to Illinois, then wrap up vs. Pendleton Heights on Jan. 25.

2. Zionsville (18-1)

LW: 1

Running the table was going to be incredibly difficult for Zionsville, and honestly, a loss pre-sectional may not be the worst thing – chance to refocus, relieve the pressure of being one of only two unbeaten teams in the class, etc. Against Noblesville, the Eagles shot 57% from the field (20-for-35), won the battle on the boards 25-12, and generated 10 steals (13 NHS turnovers). The 22 turnovers aren't great, and they'll need better support for Laila Hull (34 points), but they remain among the teams to beat in Class 4A. Two more Friday night tests upcoming: Hamilton Southeastern this week, Brownsburg next week.

3. Fishers (16-2)

LW: 2

The Tigers stormed back to win at Brownsburg, 54-49, last Friday, but somehow slipped behind Fort Wayne Northrop in the IBCA poll. Doesn't make a lick of sense to me, but whatever (Noblesville's jump caused the change here, though the Tigers beat the Millers earlier this season). Hailey Smith netted 16 points, Alycia Triplett added 11 and six others scored at least one basket in Fishers' win over Brownsburg, which saw the Tigers win the fourth quarter, 14-7. They had 12 assists and 10 steals to six turnovers. Road games at Carmel and Avon, then it's home games the rest of the way.

4. Hamilton Southeastern (17-2)

LW: 4

Good response to the Warren Central loss by HSE, which beat Ben Davis (77-61) and Westfield (54-35). The Royals shot 26% and had seven steals vs. Warren Central. They shot 57% vs. BD and 44% vs. Westfield, with 24 steals (three straight 20-point games by Riley Makalusky). Lawrence North on Tuesday should provide a good test ahead of Friday's trip to Zionsville.

5. Indian Creek (18-1)

LW: 5

IC suffered a three-point loss to 4A Westfield on Saturday, with Lauren Foster, Abby Fleetwood and Faith Wiseman accounting for 34 of its 43 points (shot 32% as a team; seven turnovers). They traveled to an event in Illinois on Monday, then have three conference games to wrap up the season: Northview, West Vigo and South Putnam.

6. Warren Central (13-4)

LW: 6

Nothing new to report here as the Warriors did not play last week. Big two-game swing upcoming with Lawrence Central on Friday and Jennings County on Saturday.

7. Ben Davis (12-8)

LW: 7

The Giants outscored Pike, 43-16, in the first half en route to a 61-33 win. They wrap up conference play at Lawrence North on Saturday, then close out the road portion of their regular-season slate Tuesday at Westfield. BD hosts Carmel in its season finale on Jan. 27.

8. Lawrence Central (16-4)

LW: 8

The Bears lost to Lawrence North by a point last Thursday, but responded with a buzzer-beating win over Kettering Alter on Saturday. North Central on Tuesday completes a stretch of three game in four days.

9. Center Grove (16-4)

LW: 9

The Trojans rolled by Columbus North last Thursday, then squeaked out a win over Seymour on Saturday, 37-35. I'm very interested to see how they fare against 3A power Heritage Christian on Thursday.

10. Brownsburg (11-8)

LW: 10

The Bulldogs lost their only game last week, but they led Fishers entering the fourth quarter and more than held their own against one of the state's best. I'm not falling off the bandwagon and neither should you. Westfield on Friday, then Zionsville next weekend set up as a very interesting two-game pack.

11. Lawrence North (12-7)

LW: 11

The Wildcats snapped a two-game skid with a rivalry win over a quality Lawrence Central outfit. Monica Williams poured in 19 points and Jamaya Thomas added 14 for the Wildcats, who logged 21 rebounds and generated 12 steals. Really tough three-game swing upcoming: at HSE (Tuesday), vs. Ben Davis (Saturday) and at Fishers (Jan. 24).

12. Danville (17-3)

LW: 13

Danville added a 4A win to its resume with a 71-65 triumph over Decatur Central last Wednesday, then hammered North Montgomery a couple nights later. Camryn Rector, Isabelle Wooten, Addison Davis and Emma Ancelet are all averaging 10 points per game. They have games upcoming against Cascade (Wednesday) and Western Boone (Friday).

13. Mooresville (14-6)

LW: 12

Bit of a surprising setback for the Pios at 9-7 Bloomington South last Thursday. Rachel Harshman tallied 12 points, with Sydney Hardy adding 10, but Kaylyn Bunch was limited to two points on 0-for-4 shooting and Mooresville committed 18 turnovers. The Pioneers will be favored the rest of the way with games remaining against Plainfield, Terre Haute South and Whiteland.

14. Hamilton Heights (15-3)

LW: 15

Very good response to last week's loss to Northwestern by the Huskies, who took down Western, Greenwood and Tipton to solidify their second-place standing in the East Division of the Hoosier Conference. Camryn Runner was unstoppable last week, accounting for 46% of Hamilton Heights' entire offense (two double-doubles, shot 50% from 3 and 93% from the line).

15. Heritage Christian (13-4)

LW: NR

Welcoming the Eagles to this week's rankings following their win over Cathedral in the City championship. Their resume includes wins over Lapel, Pendleton Heights, Greenfield-Central and now the Fighting Irish, while their losses were to Roncalli in overtime, West Lafayette, Cathedral in December and Bloomington North. Heritage Christian has a trio of talented scorers in Mya Davis, Koryn Marshall and Joslyn Marshall, but junior Koryn Marshall said it's their team chemistry that's truly elevated this year's team.

