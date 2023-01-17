ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler's John Bayless had IQ of a 7-year-old. Tony Hinkle let him 'coach' for 50 years

By Dana Hunsinger Benbow, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- John Bayless would wander down in the catacombs of Hinkle Fieldhouse after his work was done. After helping to "coach" a Butler basketball game or football game alongside Tony Hinkle.

After carrying sweaty uniforms to the laundry room. After fixing a leaky faucet. After wrapping the ankle of a sprinter on the track. After gathering up equipment and stashing it inside the locker room.

Down in the catacombs, after his work was done, Bayless would walk, knowing he was supposed to go home. But he didn't want to go home. He loved Butler.

So Bayless would keep scouring the fieldhouse until he spotted a lingering athlete. A huge smile would spread across Bayless' face and he would make motions with his arms.

If the athlete was a basketball player, Bayless would shoot an invisible ball into the air. If the athlete was a swimmer, Bayless would motion freestyle with his arms. He usually didn't say anything. Bayless didn't talk much.

But, if he did, Bayless would say three words over and over. "We be there. We be there. We be there."

Jack Serafin never knew what those three words meant for sure when Bayless would say them to him. Maybe it meant that Bayless would always be there at Butler, inside Hinkle, helping for 50 years, never earning a salary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Av7nw_0kHBygR500

Because Bayless was there. Part coach, part trainer, part handyman and beloved Butler figure.

"You knew John had an impairment, but he was always under the wing of Hinkle," said Serafin who came to Butler in 1967 as a swimmer. "And I think that showed another side of Hinkle."

'Let's get to work'

Bayless met Hinkle on a whim. The Butler coach, teacher and athletic director was roaming the campus in 1931 when he happened upon a 16-year-old kid.

That kid was Bayless.

Bayless had wandered over to the Butler campus for no reason -- other than he had just been kicked out of school due to mental deficiencies that doctors said left him with the IQ of a 7-year-old. As a child, Bayless had attended special schools but, as a teen, the family was told Bayless was too old.

"With nothing much to do with his time," the Indianapolis Star reported in 1971, "he wandered over to Butler and found a new life."

That new life came when Hinkle met Bayless, took him under his wing and told him, "Let's get to work."

Bayless got to work that day for Hinkle and Butler and its athletic program in 1931 and he came back the next day. Hinkle gave him another job. And Bayless came back the next day. Bayless came back to Butler almost every day for the next 50 years.

"(He was always) ready to work, willing to do anything to help and always finding satisfaction in helping out. It never bothered him that nobody ever paid him to do any of that," David Mannweiler wrote in a 1975 Indianapolis Star article on Bayless' 60th birthday. "He just wants to help."

'His life has been a simple one'

Bayless was never an official member of the Butler athletic staff, but when he died at 83 in 1998, his obituary described him as "an athletic assistant at Butler University for more than 50 years, working under coach and athletic director Tony Hinkle."

That wasn't a stretch. IndyStar archives show numerous articles of Bayless alongside Butler coaches, making a difference any way he could.

"Bayless has been directly credited with helping Butler win games as much as any athlete or coach," the Indianapolis Star wrote of Bayless in 1970.

"He has been a combination volunteer trainer, assistant coach, handyman, student manager, mascot and No. 1 fan," the story went on to say. "His life has been a simple one."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JumMM_0kHBygR500

Simple and spectacular. After his meeting with Hinkle, Bayless' family gave their blessing to their son finding a home at Butler. And Bayless took his job as seriously as anyone on the Butler staff, Serafin said.

"John rarely misses a practice or home game in any sport," IndyStar reported in 1970. "During football season, he can be found retrieving footballs for the place kickers, seeing that all the blocking dummies are rounded up after practice and performing a thousand other duties."

During basketball season, it was Bayless' job to make sure the fieldhouse floors "were in good shape and that the equipment was accounted for," IndyStar wrote. In the spring, Bayless would manicure the baseball diamond and was in charge of the hurdles at track meets.

And for all sports, Bayless was on Butler's bench. "When an ankle requires taping or other needs arise, members of the coaching staff often turn to John," IndyStar wrote. "He is a steady Butler fixture."

'Butler was his world'

One of Bayless' happiest moments came in April 1975 when down in the catacombs of Hinkle Fieldhouse where he loved to roam about, a birthday celebration was planned.

"Today in the coach's office, a birthday cake was presented to a beaming Butler University institution named John Bayless," IndyStar wrote. "The look of pleasure exploded over his face when John realized the Butler coaching staff had remembered his 60th birthday."

For Bayless, that day didn't just mark his birthday but more than 44 years of service to Butler. In true Bayless fashion, he was humble.

"He looked a little guilty as though the time spent at a birthday party could've been better spent manicuring the baseball diamond or sweeping the basketball floor," IndyStar wrote. "John's like that. He's not used to being the center of attention. He's used to aiming the spotlight that makes someone else the center of attention."

In his 50 years at Butler, Bayless may not have been an official member of the university's athletic department, but really, he was.

In Bayless' obituary, where he was described only as a Butler athletic assistant and member of the Riviera Club and where his only surviving relative was listed as sister-in-law Mary Bayless, it asked that memorial contributions be made to Butler University's athletic department."

"Butler was his world," wrote Mannweiler. "His home."

Follow IndyStar sports reporter Dana Benbow on Twitter: @DanaBenbow . Reach her via email: dbenbow@indystar.com .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler's John Bayless had IQ of a 7-year-old. Tony Hinkle let him 'coach' for 50 years

Comments / 1

David
2d ago

So he worked at Butler University for 50 years with no compensation. Working long hours, on muliple jobs for free. Although it was good for them to bring him in, to not compensating him for his contribution for 50 years, is simply wrong. Taking advantage of those with mental challanges, should never be applauded.

Reply
5
 

