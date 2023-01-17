Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
Zacks.com
5 Must-Buy Mid-Cap Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
The fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season is gradually gaining momentum. As of Jan 18, 38 S&P 500 companies have reported their earnings results. Total earnings of these companies are down 13.2% year over year on 7.3% higher revenues with 65.8% beating EPS estimates and 63.2% beating revenue estimates. Our current projection shows that for fourth-quarter 2022, total earnings of the S&P 500 Index as a whole are expected to decline 7.2% year over year on 4% higher revenues.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)?
IYG - Free Report) was launched on 06/12/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
Zacks.com
5 Stand Out Oil & Energy Stocks to Buy
XOM - Free Report) could have a down year after largely outperforming the broader stock market and economy over the last few years, while others think there is far more upside left. Here are five oil and energy stocks that investors may want to consider buying in 2023 because they...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR): Time to Buy?
IBKR - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
gmauthority.com
GM Dealers Delivered 22 Cadillac CT6 Units In 2022
The Cadillac CT6 has long since been discontinued in the United States, as production officially ended back in early 2020, with the 2020 model year being the last of the luxury sedan. However, there still seem to be a few CT6 models floating around dealership lots, as GM recorded a few CT6 deliveries almost three years since production ended.
Zacks.com
Is It Time to Buy Electric Vehicle ETFs Instead of Tesla?
TSLA - Free Report) shares lost 64% in the past one year as rising rates and controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter buying and Tesla shares selling led to the crash in the electric vehicle maker. Tesla retreated about 24% past month. Last week, Tesla was up 2.2% while...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this company have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Realty Income Corporation (O) a Buy Now?
O - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX ETF (FXL)?
FXL - Free Report) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
Zacks.com
Teladoc (TDOC) to Reduce Operating Costs, Shares Fall 6.6%
TDOC - Free Report) announced that the company opted for a restructuring plan to improve profitability. It slashed around 6% of its non-clinician workforce, or about 300 workers, and lowered its real estate presence in certain markets to reduce costs. While the actions taken in the fourth quarter are not...
Zacks.com
Will Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
DAVA - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. This company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 11.52%. For the last reported...
Zacks.com
Is Allot (ALLT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
ALLT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question. Allot Communications is one of 344 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these...
Zacks.com
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
SE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $62.05, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock
ISRG - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the increasing adoption of the da Vinci Surgical System and strong global presence. Although the company is facing inflationary headwinds, its improved margins in the third quarter and lower-than-previously-expected operating expense growth are boosting sentiments. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)?
KBWB - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2011. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
Comments / 0