Mashpee, MA

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe election date set

By Rachael Devaney, Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
MASHPEE — Six Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council seats are up for election in February, with 13 candidates currently running for office.

The election, which will be held at the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Community & Government Center on Feb. 12, will fill seats currently held by Nelson Andrews Jr., Yvonne Frye Avant, Edwina Johnson-Graham, Rita Pocknett-Gonsalves, Domingo Tiexeira, and Aaron Tobey, according to the Tribe's website.

Each seat is a four-year term.

Andrews, Johnson-Graham, Pocknett-Gonsalves, and Tiexeira will all run for re-election; with Winona Pocknett,Suzette Peters Mattis, Nitana Greendeer, Marlon Graham, Cecilia Martinez, Roxanne Mills, Steven Bingham, Jr., Edward Avant, and Fenton Soliz certified to join the race.

Polls will be open 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; but will open open at 1 p.m. for tribal elders and those who are disabled.

With 13 candidates vying for only six seats, Steven Peters, spokesperson for the tribe, said there's a lot of interest in the election. The Tribe will also hold a candidates forum from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at the government center.

"It's a great opportunity for people to get to know who is running," said Peters. "We will be able to come together and share ideas about how each candidate feels they can contribute to the future of the tribe."

Candidates will also have an opportunity to greet voters prior to the forum, in the government center lobby from noon to 1 p.m.

Are you registered to vote?

In order to vote, tribal members, 18 years or older, are required to complete a voter registration form on or before Feb. 12, Peters said. Voter registration forms can be obtained at the Government Center.

Staff writer Rachael Devaney can be reached at rdevaney@capecodonline.com.

