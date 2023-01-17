ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

'Their needs are unlimited.' Aunt Susie's help cancer patients from new office

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xX12T_0kHByZCs00

JACKSON TWP. ‒ Those behind Aunt Susie's Cancer Wellness Center have one thing in mind: Meeting the needs of those battling cancer, no matter how great or small.

For more than a decade, the volunteer-driven non-profit has provided critical rides to medical appointments, groceries, care essentials such as lotions and wigs and, most importantly, a shoulder to lean on and an ear to listen.

Cancer patients' needs go far beyond the treatment, according to retired oncologist Dr. Dina K. Rooney.

"Their needs are unlimited," Rooney, executive director of the organization, said. "It's crazy the financial stress of cancer."

The organization has moved from its 800-square-foot office in the former Hoover plant to a 5,700-square-foot location at 2813 Whipple Ave. NW, just around the corner from Gregory's Family Restaurant.

The new space affords the volunteer group the ability to expand its services.

Remembering a good friend Sue Nixon Darling

Marlene Mason founded the organization in 2012 in memory of her childhood friend, Sue Nixon Darling.

The pair attended Edison school and later graduated from Perry High School in 1969.

"We just clicked," Mason said of her friend, who died after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Aunt Susie's got its name from Darling's Springboro store Aunt Susie's Gifts and Necessities. The store's sign hangs in the reception area.

As Darling's husband, Greg, helped care for his wife during her cancer battle, he met another husband in the same situation.

The man had just moved to the area for a new job when his wife was diagnosed. His new employer gave him time off but soon he faced a dilemma. How could he care for his wife, take her for chemotherapy and other appointments and still provide for his family?

"He had no one to turn to," Mason said. "He was new in town and didn't have the support. The times have changed and more and more families are two-income families. What do you do when you need to go to chemo five days a week for seven weeks?"

What does Aunt Susie's offer cancer patients?

Cancer treatment:Aultman's Timken Family Cancer Center opens to patients Monday

Since its inception, Aunt Susie's has provided transportation for medical appointments.

Volunteer drivers, who have completed background checks, use their own vehicles and gas for appointments in Stark County. The organization also partners with Koala Kruizers to provide rides to those with wheelchairs and mobility issues.

The group provides food assistance, including $50 grocery gift cards, for six months. They provide house cleaning and non-medical supplies such as over-the-counter lotions, ointments, mouthwash, incontinence supplies and self-care items necessitated by their cancer treatment.

Aunt Susie's also provides referrals to other agencies to aid the patient beyond what it can supply.

The center hosts support groups for patients and caregivers as well as a companion program that offers encouragement to patients. It also teams with Hair with Flair for a free haircut or to shave their heads ahead of treatment.

With a voucher from Aunt Susie's, clients can visit Wild Orchids or the Wig Style Center to get a wig. On average, a wig can cost about $180, Mason said.

The group also makes dignity tops from scrubs. The tops have buttons on the front and sleeves to allow women the ability to remain covered while receiving treatment.

Despite her own breast cancer diagnosis, Mason has been a caregiver to many battling cancer.

Larger space brings greater opportunities

For years, the organization has collected breast prostheses and bras but had no one to distribute them to clients. The new space will have a room dedicated to fitting and distribution. Two retired nurses are heading up the project, Mason said.

Prostheses can run from $500 to $700 and not all insurance companies cover the cost, Mason said.

The program is expected to launch this month, Rooney said.

The organization's new library got a boost recently when students at Fairless Middle and High School donated more than 400 new and used books.

Fairless choral director Trisha Brunckhart reached out to Mason after learning about the agency's need for books.

Each year, Brunckhart encourages her students to give back to the community.

"She had no idea how many books she would get," Mason said of Brunckhart. "But the students really came through."

The library, Rooney said, is an important addition to the center. Clients can find anything from medical books to books of comfort and novels.

The new space boasts a memory garden just outside the center and there are plans to add art and music therapy classes as well as yoga and tai chi.

Last year, Aunt Susie's took on 61 new clients, Mason said, with the organization providing services for about six months.

There are no financial requirements to seek help from Aunt Susie's but there are some limitations, Mason said.

"We look at the diagnosis and the circumstances and try to do whatever we can to help," she said. "We never ask anyone to pay. No one here gets a paycheck."

The group depends on donations to keep its services going. They take both monetary and as well as donations of wigs, prostheses, bras, books and small medical equipment such as walkers and canes.

And they are always in need of more volunteers. Volunteer opportunities range from calling clients to office help to driving patients to appointments.

To volunteer or make a donation, call 330-400-1215.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Personalised drug therapy hope for bile duct cancer patients

A drug treatment for bile duct cancer patients with a rare mutation has been shown to improve outlook and prolong life in clinical trials.The phase II trial found that patients who were otherwise facing end-of-life care survived for up to two years when treated with futibatinib.Futibatinib works by targeting a particular genetic alteration, called FGFR2 fusion, which is found in around 14% of bile duct cancers.The researchers said their findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, offer hope to patients with this rare and aggressive cancer, which usually has a poor survival rate.Hopefully, this kind of genetically driven...
MedicalXpress

Inequities seen in cancer treatment delay in patients with SARS-CoV-2

Race and ethnicity and area-level social determinants of health (SDOH) are associated with delayed or discontinued cancer treatment among patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, according to a study published online Jan. 13 in JAMA Network Open. Adana A.M. Llanos, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Columbia University...
The Independent

Man with terminal cancer cured after taking new drug

A man who was told he only has 12 months to live is now free of cancer thanks to a new drug trial. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which kept him up all night. Mr Glynn said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Despite a series of scans and tests at his GP, his cancer was only picked up by chance when he got an...
The Independent

Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
Gillian May

The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver

My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
MedicalXpress

A promising discovery in the fight against incurable cancers

Researchers from the Medway School of Pharmacy (MSOP)—a partnership between the universities of Kent and Greenwich—in collaboration with colleagues from Inselspital (University Hospital of Bern, Switzerland) and the University of Oldenburg (Germany), have made recent discoveries in how the human proteins that fight cancer treatment work. Galectin-9, a...
The Independent

Teen stunned after ‘pulled muscle’ turns out to be rare blood cancer

An 18-year-old who thought his shoulder pain was caused by a pulled muscle was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.Tomas Evans, an electrical installation student from Wales, found a fist-sized lump under his collarbone two days after going to the gym.“I thought that lump was just a gym injury,” Evans said in an interview. “I went to the gym and two days later woke up with a big lump on my shoulder and it was causing me really bad pain.”Evans visited the doctor, thinking that he’d pulled a muscle badly, according to mother Rachael Tudor, writing on a GoFundMe page....
curetoday.com

‘Getting Close’ To Making Stem, Bone Marrow Transplants Safer for Patients With Blood Cancer

Patients with blood cancer may develop serious infections after transplants, but a T-cell therapy may improve symptoms and side effects. Posoleucel, an off-the-shelf T-cell therapy, was deemed feasible, tolerable and effective for the treatment of infections following a hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT), according to recent study results. An HCT, also...
WebMD

People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements

Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
MedicalXpress

New drug combination may effectively treat often fatal childhood brain tumor

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have discovered a drug combination that may offer a better prognosis for children diagnosed with MYC amplified Medulloblastoma, an often deadly form of brain cancer. The research was conducted in collaboration with the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK) University Hospital Dusseldorf. "An...
reviewofoptometry.com

MG Atrophy Common in Cataract Surgery Patients

Meibography of a patient with severe dry eye disease. Note they have moderate atrophy of the glands with moderate truncation and loss of gland structure. Photo: Cecelia Koetting, OD. Click image to enlarge. Dry eye is quite common in patients over age 50, so it’s no surprise that the condition...
targetedonc.com

Available Systemic Therapy Options for Patients with MMR-Proficient Metastatic Endometrial Cancer

An expert details the currently available systemic therapies for patients with MMR-proficient metastatic endometrial cancer who experienced recurrent disease after platinum-based chemotherapy. Case History. June 2021. A 71-year-old postmenopausal woman presented with intermittent uterine bleeding, increased urinary frequency, and cramping over the past 6 months. She noted that she underwent...
Medical News Today

What signs may indicate kidney damage?

The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
targetedonc.com

Case Overview: A 71-Year-Old Woman with Metastatic Endometrial Cancer

A 71-year-old postmenopausal woman presented with intermittent uterine bleeding, increased urinary frequency, and cramping over the past 6 months. She noted that she underwent menopause at 52 years of age. She is married and has 2 adult children. PMH: T1D since childhood, well-controlled. PE: Notable for uterine tenderness upon palpation.
curetoday.com

Cancer Caregiving Is Like a ‘Full-Time Job,’ But One Couple Made It Work — Both Ways

Rickey and Marla Briskman’s marriage has grown as both have navigated the roles of patient with cancer and caregiver. After undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), Marla Briskman was immunocompromised and had to limit her interactions with friends and family, spending all her time with her husband, Rickey. With three cancer diagnoses between them, the couple has learned how to support each other through the toughest days.
The Independent

The Independent

2K+
Followers
610
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy