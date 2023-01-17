Today: AM rain, clearing, then storm chances later, high 59. We start the day off with rain showers working through the region, and gradually tapering off through mid morning. That is wave one of shower activity for us today. Beyond that point, expect clearing skies, a strong breeze, and temperatures soaring up into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. By this afternoon and into the evening, trailing low pressure will push through the northwest part of the state, which will bring additional showers, and could lead to the development of a few strong to severe thunderstorms, which is why our area is under a marginal to enhanced risk for severe weather.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO