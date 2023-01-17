Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar and University Baptist Church not to be torn down, saved by University Area Commission voteThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert Day: More showers, few storms on the way this afternoon
Today: AM rain, clearing, then storm chances later, high 59. We start the day off with rain showers working through the region, and gradually tapering off through mid morning. That is wave one of shower activity for us today. Beyond that point, expect clearing skies, a strong breeze, and temperatures soaring up into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. By this afternoon and into the evening, trailing low pressure will push through the northwest part of the state, which will bring additional showers, and could lead to the development of a few strong to severe thunderstorms, which is why our area is under a marginal to enhanced risk for severe weather.
NBC4 Columbus
Colder more seasonal air, winds, and flurries for Columbus area
After an interesting day today with a high again in the 60s for the 3rd time already this month. Winds kicked up with gusts peaking into the lower 60s in our area today, and now winds are still breezy, but not as strong for the overnight. Temps will slowly fall back to the lower to middle 30s with scattered flurries overnight.
Gusty evening showers, colder weekend
A cold front will collide with the unseasonably mild air, triggering a broken band of of showers and embedded storms.
Weather Alert Day: Mild, evening storms, colder weekend
Low pressure over northern Illinois will drift east across northern portions of Indiana and Ohio through this evening, bringing the risk of a few gusty storms with damaging winds between 5 and 8 p.m. in central Ohio. Afternoon sunshine helped temperatures approach 60 degrees, with strong southwesterly winds. A cold front will collide with the […]
NBC4 Columbus
Very warm air, rain, & storms return for Thursday in Columbus area
Tonight: Sct’d showers early, more rain later, low 40 (and rising) Thursday: Morning rain, then clearing, then chance storms later, high 60. Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, sct’d flurries, high 37. Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 39. Sunday: AM wet snow to rain, high 38. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Wednesday Evening,
NBC4 Columbus
Rain tonight ahead of Thursday storms
Rain is on the way this evening ahead of thunderstorms tomorrow. This evening, rain will start to build in from the southwest. These showers will become more widespread tonight as a warm front lifts through the area. This front will also kick in a breeze out of the southeast and help temperatures to rise from around 40 at midnight to the mid 40s by daybreak.
Wind gusts cause power outages and blow trampolines across central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It didn’t stick around for long, but a January wind and rain storm still managed to pack a punch in central Ohio. At one point there were more than 8,000 American Electric Power customers in Franklin County without power Thursday evening. At the peak of outages, more than 19,000 AEP customers […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio is reporting thousands of customers without power in Delaware and Franklin counties. View...
Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Ohio Thursday
(WOWK) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Ohio until 7 p.m. See the details here.
Rapid COTA transit lines coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is designing rapid transit lines to go along West Broad and East Main Streets to accommodate a growing Columbus population. The bus rapid transit lines will travel in a designated lane, making public transit commutes faster along the route. The goal is to make transportation in […]
Abandoned Argyle Park market catches fire
Watch in the video player above: Firefighters on the scene at the old Hudson Street Market, which caught fire Thursday morning COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fire has been contained at a former business on the northeast side of Columbus Thursday morning. Firefighters on the scene said that a fire broke out at what was […]
NBC4 Columbus
North Market Downtown’s surface parking lot closes for good
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The surface lot at the Columbus dining and shopping destination is officially closed as of Thursday. Work on the Merchant Building, the project previously known as the North Market Tower, now is shifting to the lot where it will be built. Utility work...
614now.com
After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business
Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
NBC4 Columbus
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
10.5-acre adventure park to be built in Westerville
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville is developing a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space with a number of amenities, including an obstacle course, a zip line, and more. City officials are proposing “Edge Adventure Park” to be built on a 10.5-acre wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland Avenue. Once completed, the park may include nature trails, […]
614now.com
How a one billion year-old boulder was uncovered from a Columbus backyard
As a young man in the late 1800s, John Scatterday tried time and again to dig up the large rock buried in his parents’ lawn near Sixteenth and Waldeck Avenues, in the University District. But he never managed to remove all the dirt from around it. In 1905, road crews began hitting the same rock while building Iuka Avenue. Rather than try to remove it, the men decided it would be easier to just re-route the new street slightly to the west. Out of sight; out of mind.
columbusnavigator.com
Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week
Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
sciotopost.com
Overnight – Pickaway County High-Speed Chase Goes into Corn Field
PICKAWAY COUNTY – A high-speed chase ends after the driver was chased into a cornfield in an attempt to escape Ohio State Highway patrol. Around 1:30 am on Thursday morning Ohio State Highway patrol attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of SR-56 west. The driver did not stop but took off from the post. Speeds were clocked at over 85 mph, when the driver attempted to lose the trooper by entering a farm field in the area of Mclean Mill road. The driver then fled by foot into a backyard where he was caught.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Small Towns In Ohio For A Day Trip
Whether you’re just visiting Ohio or you’ve lived here your whole life, there’s a decent chance that you’re missing out on some truly charming small towns. Ohio’s big cities may get most of the attention, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some wonderful hidden gems throughout the state. There are quaint, waterfront towns that rival New England, small artistic enclaves, places full of history, and so much more.
614now.com
Long-standing east side eatery announces temporary closure
Columbus Thai food fanatics will have to wait to get their fix from a popular east side spot. Bangkok Grocery & Restaurant, which is located at 3277 Refugee Rd., temporarily closed its restaurant portion this week as its owners prepare to leave for a vacation. According to the statement, the...
Comments / 0