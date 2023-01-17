Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Senior Center Supportive Day Program Offers Opportunities
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Council on Aging is hoping to spark interest in the Senior Center’s supportive day program with billboards that better advertise its benefits. The program, also referred to as "The Happy Club," has been a life-saver to many families giving seniors a chance to enhance their social, physical, and cognitive skills while also providing caregivers respite care at a cost-effective price.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Athenaeum to host 'Digital Literacy for All' Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's public library, will be hosting the "Digital Literacy for All" course series starting Jan. 23 and continuing through March. All sessions will be held in the Athenaeum Room on the library's second floor. The courses are free, and registration is not required....
iBerkshires.com
Literacy Network of South Berkshire's Promotes Director of Tutoring
LEE, Mass. — The Literacy Network of South Berkshire (LitNet) announced the promotion of Miguel Silva to Director of Tutoring. Silva, who joined LitNet in 2021, formerly served as LitNet's Learner Liaison. In his new role, under the direction of Executive Director Leigh Doherty, Silva will oversee the enrollment of all new tutors and will serve as support for LitNet's existing 140+ volunteer tutors. He will retain his responsibilities as also being the point of contact for LitNet's 160+/- active learners, the majority of whom are immigrants seeking English language instruction.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Preparing School Project Reports
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The School Department is preparing five components for its application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority for the Brayton/Greylock project. The consultants on the project updated the School Building Committee on those factors on Tuesday and Matthew Sturz of owner's project manager Colliers International reviewed the timeline and budget to date.
iBerkshires.com
Woodlands Partnership Needs Leadership Volunteers
ADAMS, Mass. — The Woodlands Partnership of Northwest Massachusetts is looking for new leadership from its member municipalities to fill officer positions, including chair and vice chair. The board discussed leadership succession at its executive committee meeting last week. Current Chair Henry Art has said he would like to...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Historical Society Virtual Lecture
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society (BCHS) is presenting John Dickson's virtual lecture "Why Here? The Rise of Berkshire County Industry" on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The virtual lecture will take place at 5:30 pm. To receive the zoom link, contact BCHS at melville@berkshirehistory.org or call 413-442-1793. According...
iBerkshires.com
Infectious Disease Specialist Joins Berkshire Internists of BMC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Yagya Tiwari, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Infectious Disease specialist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Berkshire Internists of BMC. Dr. Tiwari is accepting new patients in need...
iBerkshires.com
Gastroenterologist Joins BHS Provider Practice
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Mark J. Sterling, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Gastroenterologist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Gastroenterology Professional Services of BMC. Dr. Sterling is accepting new patients in need...
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
iBerkshires.com
Central Berkshire Regional Paraprofessionals Push for Better Pay
DALTON, Mass. — Paraprofessionals in the Central Berkshire Regional School District are asking for better wages. The school budget has given deserved pay increases to other staff members and although those increases represent their values paraprofessionals are not getting what they deserve, Central Berkshire Education Association Vice President Liz Jackson told the School Committee on Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Jan. 19-22
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this weekend including live music, hikes, and more. Start your weekend early this week with mixes by Pup Daddy at the Methuselah Bar and Lounge from 8 until 11 p.m. The event will feature vinyl samples of artist’s and group’s earlier recordings...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Greylock Glen Camping Proposal Aligns with Town's Needs
For many years, we've maintained our community with little economic growth. It has not been for lack of effort. And now, smart people from many different backgrounds have uncovered what we all knew — Adams is special! The founders of the Project 13 1/2 Grove Gallery and Real Eyes Gallery know it, as does Yina Moore, who has breathed new life into the Adams Theater, a revitalization effort started by our Topia Arts friends.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Cable Panel Maps Out Work Before Spectrum Talks
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — At its second meeting, the reconstituted Cable Advisory Committee looked ahead to its hiring of outside counsel and ascertainment process for negotiating a new contract with Spectrum. An attorney is being considered to guide the process with a price tag ranging from $7,000 to $14,000 and...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
iBerkshires.com
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's Lenox Brokerage Welcomes New Agent
LENOX, Mass. — William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Real Estate Salesperson Danielle "Dani" Giulian has joined the firm's Lenox brokerage. Bringing a background in sales and finance, Giulian became an agent in 2019 after first entering the real estate industry in a support role in 2015.
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Concerts at the Conforti Series
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A new concert series at the Clark Art Institute, Concerts at the Conforti, kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 28 with an afternoon performance of new classical music at 3 pm followed by an evening show of electronic music at 7 pm. Both events are presented in...
Paulo Freire Board of Trustees votes to surrender its charter
CHICOPEE — The Board of Trustees at Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School voted to voluntarily surrender its charter to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in a 2-1 vote Tuesday. Following the vote, Local 2322 of the United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers pleaded to...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
