8 people without a home after house fire in Springfield

By Melissa Torres, Emma McCorkindale
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rg73a_0kHBxiEk00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department has been sent to 240-242 College Street for a house fire Tuesday morning.

Fire crews are still working to put out the fire, and there’s a lot of visible damage to the home.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the Springfield Fire Department was sent to the fire at approximately 3:30 a.m. The fire started on the back porch on the third floor.

Eight people are now without a home and are being assisted by the red cross. There are no reported injuries at this time and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txgtm_0kHBxiEk00
    Photo courtesy of Springfield Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VarvS_0kHBxiEk00
    Photo courtesy of Springfield Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hu9jJ_0kHBxiEk00
    Photo courtesy of Springfield Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9IiT_0kHBxiEk00
    Photo courtesy of Springfield Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsmM3_0kHBxiEk00
    Photo courtesy of Springfield Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbLEM_0kHBxiEk00
    Photo courtesy of Springfield Fire Department

22News spoke with one family that lived in the house and they said they only had minutes to grab each other and some clothes.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

