Charleroi, PA

1 injured in Washington County house fire

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuShU_0kHBxXTd00

A woman was injured in a house fire in Charleroi, Washington County, Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. in the 700 block of McKean Avenue, Route 88.

A 911 dispatcher said police reported a female had burns and a male had smoke inhalation.

A member of the Charleroi fire department told Channel 11 the woman was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for burns to her hands.

The department had to work quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to the home next door, which was only feet away, the firefighter said.

The dispatcher said the residents called the fire in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le9MQ_0kHBxXTd00

