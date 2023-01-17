ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

New Zealand house prices continue to fall as interest rates hurt

WELLINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices fell in December on the prior month as interest rates rose and more difficulty accessing bank finance contributed to continued hesitancy in the market, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.
New York Post

Why US home prices will fall another 10 percent, according to Harvard economist

Pain across the US housing market that began last year is likely just getting started if interest rates remain high, star economist Ken Rogoff warned on Tuesday. Rogoff, a professor at Harvard University and former top economist at the International Monetary Fund, said home prices in both the US market aboard will fall “certainly another 10%” over the “couple of years.” The economist cited the restrictive policy stances taken by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, which have caused a spike in mortgage rates and cooled demand among buyers. “If, as I think, interest rates are going to stay high for some...
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
The Jewish Press

‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Jan. 18, 2023: Rates Decline

A number of principal mortgage rates trended lower today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid downward. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
