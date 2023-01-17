Read full article on original website
Expect home prices to fall another 10% in the US and across the world as interest rates stay high, top economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Home prices in the US and across the world will certainly drop another 10% as interest rates will stay high for a while, Kenneth Rogoff said.
New Zealand house prices continue to fall as interest rates hurt
WELLINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices fell in December on the prior month as interest rates rose and more difficulty accessing bank finance contributed to continued hesitancy in the market, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.
Why US home prices will fall another 10 percent, according to Harvard economist
Pain across the US housing market that began last year is likely just getting started if interest rates remain high, star economist Ken Rogoff warned on Tuesday. Rogoff, a professor at Harvard University and former top economist at the International Monetary Fund, said home prices in both the US market aboard will fall “certainly another 10%” over the “couple of years.” The economist cited the restrictive policy stances taken by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, which have caused a spike in mortgage rates and cooled demand among buyers. “If, as I think, interest rates are going to stay high for some...
Mortgage demand jumps nearly 30% in one week; experts cite supply and interest rates
The average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.33%; nearly 3% higher than this time last year. But one expert said buyers are resigned to rates being what they are.
Citi CEO says Fed could slow interest rate hikes by early summer - CNBC
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow rate hikes in late spring or early summer, in an interview with CNBC.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Mortgage rates dip after two-week climb
Mortgage rates dropped this week despite the Federal Reserves fight against inflation. Both the 30-year and 15-year FRM dropped since last week.
U.S. mortgage interest rates fall to lowest levels since September - MBA
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan dropped to its lowest level since September as more evidence inflation is past its peak sent Treasury yields lower, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.
Mortgage Interest Rates for Jan. 18, 2023: Rates Decline
A number of principal mortgage rates trended lower today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid downward. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest...
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Homebuilders may finally be turning a corner as inflation stabilizes and lower mortgage rates bring buyers back into the market
As mortgage rates fall and inflation slows, millennials could revive the US housing market this year.
