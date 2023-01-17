ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

1 Discovered Dead Inside Overturned Vehicle After 101 Freeway Traffic Collision

By Key News Network
 2 days ago

Calabasas, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was found deceased in an overturned vehicle on the 101 Freeway after a two-vehicle traffic collision Monday night, Jan. 16, in the city of Calabasas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgGtw_0kHBxJMh00
Keith Johnson / KNN

California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of an overturned vehicle around 9:10 p.m. on the 101 Freeway south of Las Virgenes Road, where they found one person beyond medical help inside a vehicle.

A two-vehicle traffic collision had occurred leaving one vehicle on the southbound side of the 101 Freeway and the other on the northbound side. Both vehicles were overturned.

One person was observed near one of the overturned vehicles and appeared to be uninjured. It was unclear if they were involved in the collision or a witness.

Traffic backed up as CHP closed lanes near the crashed vehicles.

CHP is investigating the traffic collision.

Expect delays on north and southbound 101 Freeway in the area for an unknown amount of time.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

