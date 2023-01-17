Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Mary Taylor: Tributes paid to Bradford runner who died in Dubai
Tributes have been paid to a fundraising fancy dress runner following her death in Dubai. Mary Taylor, 40, was well known in Silsden, near Bradford, for her daily fun runs in the village during the pandemic to cheer up her community. Her sister, Joanne Edwards, said she was "absolutely shocked...
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Beyoncé Paid $20M to Perform for 1 Hour in Dubai Next Week
For the first time in four years, Beyoncé is scheduled to perform her first full-length show at the Atlantis The Palm resort in Dubai, according to Daily Mail. The Renaissance star will make her long-awaited re-debut on January 21 and will perform for an hour, the report says. Furthermore,...
Sean Patterson: Assassination of Brit, 33, in Jamaica was ‘contract killing ordered from UK’, senior cop reveals
THE assassination of a British personal trainer in Jamaica was ordered from the UK, a senior cop said last night. Sean Patterson, 33, was shot by the pool of his holiday villa on Monday, three days after arriving on the Caribbean island. A man of 34 arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
Edith Thompson: U-turn over rejection of hanged woman’s pardon
An application to pardon a woman who was hanged 100 years ago for the murder of her husband is being reconsidered after a government U-turn. Edith Thompson, 29, was found guilty of murdering Percy Thompson, despite there being little evidence against her and the insistence of the killer - her lover - that she was no part of it.
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
The idea that Colin Grant was ‘hostile’ at the BBC is laughable
I was stunned, and mildly envious, to discover that Colin Grant “has the record for the most disciplinary hearings ever brought against a BBC employee (four)” (My father ruled through pain’: Colin Grant on the stories behind I’m Black So You Don’t Have to Be, 11 January).
BBC
Starmer: '16 is too young to change legal gender'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes 16-year-olds are too young to change their legally recognised gender. The UK Labour leader voiced "concerns" about the Scottish government's reforms to the process, citing a potential impact on UK-wide equalities law. However, he stopped short of backing a challenge to the Holyrood legislation,...
BBC
Paula Leeson: Father of drowned heiress wins legal challenge
The father of a wealthy heiress who drowned while on holiday in Denmark has won a High Court challenge over the scope of an inquest into her death. Paula Leeson, 47, drowned in a 4ft deep swimming pool in 2017 while on a break with her husband Donald McPherson. He...
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
Clarkson’s Farm: Kaleb Cooper Hits Back At Jeremy Clarkson – “I Should Be Paid For Looking After You”
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has hit back at the Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, after he branded him his “young apprentice”. Clarkson and Cooper appeared on the Performance People Podcast to talk about life on the Diddly Squat Farm, their Hawkstone lager and cider, as well as their other business ventures.
Meet the farm labourer's son whose battle to save Burnley has been turned into a Netflix blockbuster
While 51-year-old Dave Fishwick does seem an unlikely choice for the Governor of the Bank of England, he is, in fact, incredibly good with money.
BBC
Levelling up: Rishi Sunak defends giving money to richer South East England
Rishi Sunak has defended the latest allocation of levelling up money which saw the richer South East of England region get more than the north-east. The prime minister said the north had received the most amount of cash in terms of funding per person. The government has also argued that...
BBC
Blackpool ideal for House of Lords move - Conservative MP
Proposals to move the House of Lords to the Winter Garden ballroom in Blackpool should be considered by the government, one of the town's MPs has said. Conservative MP Paul Maynard introduced his Relocation of the House of Lords (Report to Parliament) Bill earlier. He said it would be "an...
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds
The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
BBC
Kevin Spacey given lifetime achievement award in Italy
Actor Kevin Spacey has received a lifetime achievement award in Italy. His award comes days after he appeared in a UK court to face seven charges of sexual assault against a man in the early 2000s. He denies the allegations. The Museum of Cinema in Turin said it handed the...
Michael Clarke and Karl Stefanovic clash proves tabloid gold as Daily Mail chastises Nine and ABC | The Weekly Beast
Mail accuses Nine and ABC of ‘radio silence’ over fracas. Plus: conservative media attacks Jacinda Ardern
BBC
Victorian market building in Burslem given listed status
A historic indoor market in Stoke-on-Trent has been given listed status 20 years after it closed down. The Victorian Burslem Indoor Market, which was built in 1879, is currently unused but its future use is being looked at now it has grade II status. It was named among The Victorian...
Comments / 0