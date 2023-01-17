Construction worker awarded $2.6 million after falling off roof in Hanover

BROCKTON − A construction worker who fell off of a two-story Hanover home while working on a roof has been awarded $2.6 million by a jury.

The employee was re-roofing an asphalt shingle roof when he fell in 2017. The fall left him with permanent, serious injuries, according to Quincy law firm Bates & Riordan.

After a six-day trial in Brockton Superior Court, a Plymouth County jury awarded the worker $2.6 million and found the general contractor and the project’s construction supervisor were negligent in failing to provide proper fall prevention equipment and training. The worker, born in Ecuador, testified at trial with the assistance of a Spanish translator.

