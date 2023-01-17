Read full article on original website
Russia's Putin Holds Second Phone Call in Just Over a Week With Iranian President
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, the Kremlin said, their second conversation in nine days. In a brief readout of the call, it said the two presidents discussed the situation in Syria - where both have backed President...
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
Lavrov Says Russia Will 'Sober Up' NATO and EU
(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would do all it could to "sober up" the European Union and NATO, which he accused of setting out to weaken and defeat Russia. His comments came on the same day that former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned...
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
India Foreign Minister Visits Sri Lanka With Stronger Ties, China in Focus
COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's foreign minister arrives in Colombo on Thursday following his country's backing of Sri Lanka for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, leaving China as the island's last remaining major creditor which has yet to agree to the debt restructuring plan. India has told global lender...
Chris Hipkins profile: who is New Zealand’s next prime minister after Jacinda Ardern?
New Zealand’s incoming prime minister, Chris Hipkins, steered the country through the Covid pandemic. An experienced career politician, with a “fixer” reputation for cleaning up other MPs’ messes, he has a new storm to navigate: reversing Labour’s months-long polling slide and recapturing voters in the wake of Jacinda Ardern’s shock departure.
Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia Changing No-Strings Aid, Minister Says
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally. The kingdom, the world's top oil exporter and an Arab powerhouse, was encouraging countries in the region to enact...
Kuwait Aims to Build Political Cohesion With New Amnesty for Jailed Critics
KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir has pardoned dozens of jailed critics under a new amnesty as the Gulf state builds on efforts to end domestic political feuding that has hampered fiscal reforms and as tensions surface between the new government and parliament. The amnesty decreed by Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad...
Lebanon Says It Will Pay UN Dues After Losing Voting Rights
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon will pay arrears to the United Nations to regain its rights at the world body, its foreign ministry said on Friday, after the country, which is in deep financial crisis, lost U.N. voting rights for the second time in three years due to unpaid contributions. U.N....
U.S. House Speaker McCarthy Says Accepts Biden's Invitation to Talk on Debt Limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Friday he would accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to sit down and discuss how to raise the U.S. debt limit. McCarthy, the top Republican in Congress, made the remark on Twitter in response to a comment from Biden...
Taiwan Premier, Cabinet Submit Resignations Ahead of Reshuffle
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang submitted his resignation along with that of his cabinet to President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday ahead of a widely expected government reshuffle, but there was no immediate word about his successor. Su's move follows the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) trouncing at local polls...
Fed's Waller, Citing 'Good News,' Backs Quarter-Point Increase at Next Meeting
(Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening. "Based...
Bulgaria Faces Snap Polls as Socialists Abandon Plans to Form Government
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria is facing new general election in the spring, the country's fifth in two years, after the Socialists on Friday gave up on plans to form a working government. The Socialists, who had the third and final chance to form a cabinet following an inconclusive election on...
Treasury to Designate Wagner Transnational Criminal Group
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia's military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a...
Poland Reviews Security After Divers Found Near Key Port
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister said Thursday that the country was reviewing the supervision of its gas and oil installations and other strategic locations after a weekend incident in which three foreign divers had to be rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be.
Erdogan Offers to Mediate Between Moscow and Kyiv in Call With Zelenskiy
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, the Turkish presidency said. Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday, it said.
Davos 2023: China Reopening? Good for Growth, but Tread With Caution
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China's declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China's reopening came...
Philippine Bank at Centre of Cyber Heist Appeals New York Court Loss to Bangladesh
MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it. In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT...
Lavrov Says Russia's Relations With Arab World Are on the Up
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow was building its relations with the Arab world following the imposition of sweeping Western sanctions against it over Ukraine. Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Coronavirus Bulletin. Stay informed daily on the latest news and advice on COVID-19 from...
Ukraine Says It's Time to Review Price Cap on Russian Oil
(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
