Boston 25 News WFXT

Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen

LONDON — (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off. The Silicon Valley giant's CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff that was also posted on the company's news blog.
nextbigfuture.com

Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment

Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
US News and World Report

Amazon's AWS to Invest $35 Billion in Virginia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
techxplore.com

Uber not planning layoffs: CEO

Ride-hailing giant Uber is not planning any company-wide layoffs, the US firm's boss said Thursday, bucking the downsizing trend in the tech sector. Uber employed some 32,600 drivers worldwide at the end of September, according to the company's last quarterly earnings report. "We're not at this point planning on any...
Deadline

