Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Oil down 1% on another surprise build in U.S. crude stocks
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday after industry data showed a large unexpected increase in U.S. crude stocks for a second week, heightening concerns of a drop in fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures declined by 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $78.62...
investing.com
U.S. stocks were falling as recession fears return
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling after new data on the labor market fueled fresh fears about the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases. At 10:51 ET (15:51 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 250 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.9%, and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.1%.
msn.com
Dow down 600 points in final hour of trade after weak economic data, hawkish Fed remarks erase inflation cheer
U.S. stock indexes traded sharply lower in the final hour of trade on Wednesday, after data on falling retail sales in the holiday shopping season raised concerns that consumer spending and economic growth are losing momentum as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. How are stock indexes trading. The S&P...
US stocks lose ground as recession fears weigh on market
Wall Street's losses deepened Thursday as worries that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession kept stock traders in a selling mood. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell 0.8%, their third straight drop. The Nasdaq composite lost 1%. Every major index is on track...
msn.com
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
House votes to BAN President Biden from selling America's emergency oil supplies to China
House Republicans are planning to pass a bill to ban President Biden from tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell U.S. oil to China.
Russia reportedly wants to further cut its dependence on the US dollar by buying up Chinese yuan on the currency market
Russia will start purchasing yuan on the currency market in 2023 if the country's oil and gas revenues meet expectations, Reuters reported Thursday. The Bank of Russia will buy yuan if budget revenues from oil and gas exports exceed 8 trillion rubles, the report said. Russia has accelerated its exposure...
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
CNBC
China's economy will be 'on fire' in the second half of 2023, StanChart chairman says
The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
CNBC
Oil prices rally to highest close since Dec. 1 on China optimism
Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, extending a recent rally built around rising Chinese demand, while the market wrote off a second straight week of large builds in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.4%, to settle at $86.16 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
CNBC
Aramco chief warns of possible oil supply shortages, as Chinese demand set to surge
The latest oil market report from the International Energy Agency out Wednesday forecasts global oil demand will hit a record 101.7 barrels per day this year — with nearly half of that coming from China. The agency expects oil supply growth to slow to 1 million barrels per day...
Asian markets rise after Wall St losses amid recession fears
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street losses deepened as worries grow that the U.S. economy is headed for recession. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul declined. Oil prices gained. Traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks might be willing...
Treasury yields fall after U.S. data, stocks decline
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to a four-month low on Wednesday as data showed U.S. retail sales declined more than expected in December, while the yen was weaker against the dollar in the wake of the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain ultra-low interest rates.
South Korea Is Now Home to the World’s Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods
There’s a new epicenter of luxury spending: South Korea. According to new data collected by Morgan Stanley, South Koreans are now the kings and queens in luxury—at least as far as spending money goes. The investment bank has revealed that spending on luxury goods in the country increased by 24 percent in 2022, equating to $16.8 billion in revenue, or $325 per capita, outpacing their Chinese and American counterparts. The report asserts that this rise in spending is driven by a desire to clearly display a high socio-economic status through luxury brands. “Appearance and financial success can resonate more with consumers in...
msn.com
US-China Trade is Close to a Record, Defying Talk of Decoupling
(Bloomberg) -- Trade between the US and China is on track to break records, a signal of resilient links between the world’s top economies amid the heated national security rhetoric in Washington and fears of “decoupling.”. Most Read from Bloomberg. Microsoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services...
U.S. retail sales post biggest drop in a year; inflation retreating
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, pulled down by declines in purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, putting consumer spending and the overall economy on a weaker growth path heading into 2023.
investing.com
Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.56%
Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Transport, Retail and Fishery sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.56%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Taisei Corp. (TYO:1801), which rose...
Comments / 0