NASDAQ

Oil down 1% on another surprise build in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday after industry data showed a large unexpected increase in U.S. crude stocks for a second week, heightening concerns of a drop in fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures declined by 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $78.62...
investing.com

U.S. stocks were falling as recession fears return

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling after new data on the labor market fueled fresh fears about the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases. At 10:51 ET (15:51 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 250 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.9%, and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.1%.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US stocks lose ground as recession fears weigh on market

Wall Street's losses deepened Thursday as worries that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession kept stock traders in a selling mood. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell 0.8%, their third straight drop. The Nasdaq composite lost 1%. Every major index is on track...
US News and World Report

Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13

(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
CNBC

Oil prices rally to highest close since Dec. 1 on China optimism

Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, extending a recent rally built around rising Chinese demand, while the market wrote off a second straight week of large builds in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.4%, to settle at $86.16 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
WSB Radio

Asian markets rise after Wall St losses amid recession fears

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street losses deepened as worries grow that the U.S. economy is headed for recession. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul declined. Oil prices gained. Traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks might be willing...
Reuters

Treasury yields fall after U.S. data, stocks decline

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to a four-month low on Wednesday as data showed U.S. retail sales declined more than expected in December, while the yen was weaker against the dollar in the wake of the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain ultra-low interest rates.
Robb Report

South Korea Is Now Home to the World’s Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods

There’s a new epicenter of luxury spending: South Korea. According to new data collected by Morgan Stanley, South Koreans are now the kings and queens in luxury—at least as far as spending money goes. The investment bank has revealed that spending on luxury goods in the country increased by 24 percent in 2022, equating to $16.8 billion in revenue, or $325 per capita, outpacing their Chinese and American counterparts.  The report asserts that this rise in spending is driven by a desire to clearly display a high socio-economic status through luxury brands. “Appearance and financial success can resonate more with consumers in...
msn.com

US-China Trade is Close to a Record, Defying Talk of Decoupling

(Bloomberg) -- Trade between the US and China is on track to break records, a signal of resilient links between the world’s top economies amid the heated national security rhetoric in Washington and fears of “decoupling.”. Most Read from Bloomberg. Microsoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.56%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Transport, Retail and Fishery sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.56%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Taisei Corp. (TYO:1801), which rose...

