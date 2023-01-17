Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Related
‘Nobody’s Underdogs!’ Cowboys at 49ers Playoff: Who’s Favored?
The Cowboys will travel to San Francisco for a game at the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and they will be three-point underdogs.
Justin Jefferson sounds like he wants to leave the Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson sounds like he’s ready to leave the Minnesota Vikings. The 2022 version of the Minnesota Vikings made the playoffs after finishing the regular season first in the NFC North, however, the club made it no further than Sunday night’s Wild Card Round, as they were handed a tough defeat at the hands of the New York Giants in a 31-24 contest.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
1 Problem Emerges for Vikings GM
<p>The Minnesota Vikings have entered their 2023 offseason after losing to the New York Giants in the wild-card round of</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/problem-emerges-for-vikings">1 Problem Emerges for Vikings GM</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss
<p>The Minnesota Vikings were “supposed” to be playing the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, with a trip to the NFC</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/1-useful-silver-lining">1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason
<p>The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/for-vikings-offseason">ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Aaron Rodgers Makes His 2023 Intentions Clear, Puts Ball in Packers Court
Aaron Rodgers wants to play to win another Super Bowl, should he return to football in 2023, but put his future in the hands of the Green Bay Packers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback put the ball in the team’s court as far as the plan for next season. Rodgers has yet to decide if he wants to return for another season after the Packers missed the playoffs, following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on the final weekend of the regular season.
Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football
Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich; Could Commanders Hire?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are firing Byron Leftwich. Could he return home and join the Washington Commanders?
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings
<p>The Minnesota Vikings offseason began Sunday night — when most Vikings fans firmly believed the process would start next weekend.</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/harsh-words-about">Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
PFF suggests 1 free agent the Detroit Lions must sign
The Detroit Lions may have won eight of their final ten football games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022, but if you think GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are even remotely satisfied, you are mistaken. In fact, during a recent interview, Holmes said that as early as the plane ride back home from Green Bay following the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Packers, he was already excited about adding players during the offseason.
Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future
<p>The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/analyst-drops-daunting">Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
atozsports.com
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
Brett Maher bought Nebraska home while in talks to sign with Dallas Cowboys
Maybe Brett Maher could foresee a not-so-long future with the Dallas Cowboys. The embattled 33-year-old kicker, who failed four different times to score extra points for the team in Monday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased a roughly 3,800-square-foot home in Nebraska two months before officially signing on with the Texas team. On June 1, 2022, Maher bought a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Lincoln for $670,000, records obtained by The Post show. In what’s now his third stint with the team, Maher signed on to play for the Cowboys on Aug. 9, 2022, in a one-year contract for...
The Hustle Sports News
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT
Your go-to place for collectibles, gadgets, and much more.https://sportsnaut.com/hustle-sports-news/
Comments / 3