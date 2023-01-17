ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

Eyewitness News

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate deadly shooting on Robbins Street

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Waterbury Thursday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened at a multi-family home at 137 Robbins Street. Officers responded around 7:23 p.m. A man was found in the common area of the home with a gunshot...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man shot to death at Waterbury multi-family residence

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland. He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics. No other details about the suspect were released. Anyone...
NORWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

40-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead In Fair Haven

Somebody shot and killed a 40-year-old man in Fair Haven Wednesday night, marking the city’s fourth homicide this month. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Sgt. Scott Shumway broke that news in a late-night Wednesday email press release. He wrote that, at around 8:31 p.m., city police officers received...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Car In East Hartford Fatal Hit-Run

Police are searching for a silver car after a man was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Hartford. The victim was discovered when police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets in East Hartford around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, said Officer Marc Caruso, of the East Hartford Police.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen from PA arrested for summer swatting incident in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A call about a possible deadly shooting in East Lyme back in August was finally determined to be a swatting incident, according to police. East Lyme police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Pennsylvania with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, misuse of the emergency 911 system, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident, and conspiracy to commit misuse of the 911 system.
EAST LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Residents safe following house fire in Seymour

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire in Seymour on Thursday morning. The first selectwoman’s office reported that it was a house on the corner of Knorr Avenue and Karlak Street. “All occupants are out of the house,” the office posted to social media. “Please avoid...
SEYMOUR, CT
WTNH.com

18-year-old wounded in New Haven Thompson Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven was wounded on Thompson Street during a shooting Monday night. The New Haven Police Department responded to Thomas Street, between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. and received a call for an incident at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dixwell Avenue.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Walk In The Park Ends With Shooting In Lebanon: Police

A walk in the park turned out to be no walk in the park for a man who was shot in the leg in Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The Lebanon City police were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Lehman Street at Monument Park on January 17 around 5:30 p.m., according to a release by the department the following morning.
LEBANON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Police Look for Baby That's Been Missing for Nearly Two Weeks

Police are looking for a 4-month-old baby from Hartford that's been missing for 12 days. Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Loyalty Arroyo. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and has been missing since Jan. 6. Officials didn't provide a photo of the missing girl. Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT

