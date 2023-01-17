Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigate deadly shooting on Robbins Street
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Waterbury Thursday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened at a multi-family home at 137 Robbins Street. Officers responded around 7:23 p.m. A man was found in the common area of the home with a gunshot...
Fatal Shooting: Suspect At Large After Man Found Dead In New Haven
Police are searching for a suspect after a New Haven man was found shot and killed on a city street. The incident took place in New Haven around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the area of Chapel Street, near James Street. Police received a call regarding a person down...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads not guilty to firearm charges stemming from crash shortly after gunshots were heard in Newington
NEWINGTON – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to firearm charges stemming from a car crash in Newington that happened just minutes after multiple gunshots were heard in town. Xander Estremera, 20, entered his pleas this week in New Britain Superior Court – where he faces two counts...
Eyewitness News
Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland. He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics. No other details about the suspect were released. Anyone...
40-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead In Fair Haven
Somebody shot and killed a 40-year-old man in Fair Haven Wednesday night, marking the city’s fourth homicide this month. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Sgt. Scott Shumway broke that news in a late-night Wednesday email press release. He wrote that, at around 8:31 p.m., city police officers received...
Police Searching For Car In East Hartford Fatal Hit-Run
Police are searching for a silver car after a man was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Hartford. The victim was discovered when police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets in East Hartford around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, said Officer Marc Caruso, of the East Hartford Police.
Ware police arrest man after shooting at a 15-year-old
The Ware Police Department was sent to East Court in Ware for a report of a man that was shooting at a 15-year-old juvenile.
‘They did mad illegal stuff’: Man shot at by East Haven police says officers should have called off chase
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man shot at by East Haven police following a chase on Interstate 95 claimed to media on Wednesday that police broke his foot. “Why was they chasing me on the highway?” Nicholas Gambardella told News 8 following a scheduled court appearance. “They were supposed to call that chase […]
NBC Connecticut
CT Police Officer Has Emotional Encounter With Person on Verge of Jumping Off Bridge
An emotional encounter between a New Haven police officer and a man that was about to jump off a bridge was caught on camera. New Haven Police said Officers Wityak and Evans were alerted to a man in distress that was on the verge of jumping off the Ferry Street Bridge. The officers were patrolling the Fair Haven neighborhood at the time.
Eyewitness News
Teen from PA arrested for summer swatting incident in East Lyme
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A call about a possible deadly shooting in East Lyme back in August was finally determined to be a swatting incident, according to police. East Lyme police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Pennsylvania with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, misuse of the emergency 911 system, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident, and conspiracy to commit misuse of the 911 system.
Eyewitness News
Residents safe following house fire in Seymour
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire in Seymour on Thursday morning. The first selectwoman’s office reported that it was a house on the corner of Knorr Avenue and Karlak Street. “All occupants are out of the house,” the office posted to social media. “Please avoid...
WTNH.com
18-year-old wounded in New Haven Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven was wounded on Thompson Street during a shooting Monday night. The New Haven Police Department responded to Thomas Street, between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. and received a call for an incident at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dixwell Avenue.
Walk In The Park Ends With Shooting In Lebanon: Police
A walk in the park turned out to be no walk in the park for a man who was shot in the leg in Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The Lebanon City police were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Lehman Street at Monument Park on January 17 around 5:30 p.m., according to a release by the department the following morning.
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
New Haven man charged with narcotics distribution after crashing minivan into DEA agents’ car
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was charged with distributing narcotics after he crashed a minivan into members of the city’s DEA task force earlier this month, according to authorities. A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Derrick Brock, of New Haven, with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine […]
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Police Look for Baby That's Been Missing for Nearly Two Weeks
Police are looking for a 4-month-old baby from Hartford that's been missing for 12 days. Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Loyalty Arroyo. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and has been missing since Jan. 6. Officials didn't provide a photo of the missing girl. Hartford...
Comments / 2