Warren County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Commissioner Sarnoski holds meeting on truck traffic in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Commissioner Jason Sarnoski recently held a meeting with municipal officials from across Warren County to discuss truck traffic on local and county roads. Municipal officials and county professionals had the chance to review this issue, sharing valuable information and communicating their opinions on this complex...
Shore News Network

Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen

NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
NUTLEY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash

Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
HAZLET, NJ
Daily Voice

Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police

Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Police search for burglary suspect in Denville Township

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville police are searching for a burglary suspect in the wooded area of Holstein Lake and surrounding residential areas Thursday morning, according to a Nixle alert. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, skinny, wearing a...
DENVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

School Bus Stolen in Northern NJ — Alarmed Cops Caution Parents

LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
DANVILLE, PA
lvpnews.com

Suspect brandishes a knife in a gas station robbery

Investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem station are requesting help from the public in an armed robbery of a gas station in Northampton County Jan. 11. A news release outlines the following details:. An unknown suspect entered the Valero Gas Station, 6007 West Main Boulevard, East Allen...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man arrested after attempted burglary in Carbon County

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in Carbon County say a man was arrested after breaking into a home in Franklin Township. The burglary attempt was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday at a home in the unit block of Main Road, police said. When officers arrived on scene, the victim...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

3 arrested in Hunterdon County facing drug charges

RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Three Mercer County men were arrested Wednesday and face drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing Township were arrested on Jan. 18 in the parking lot of a business on Route 202 northbound in Raritan Township, Robeson said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI after hitting parked car in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting a parked car earlier this month in Hackettstown, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Municipal Lot#1, located at 115 High St, for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ

