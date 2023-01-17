Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for walking in traffic, knocking on car windows in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged for allegedly walking in traffic and knocking on car windows in Hackettstown, according to police. On Jan. 16, at around 12:51 p.m., police responded to East Avenue in the area of Rite Aid for a man in the roadway, police said.
Crash ties up traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in part of Lackawanna County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 183 in Moosic. That's just past the Moosic/Davis Street exit (182). This is a developing story; check back for updates. See news happening?...
wrnjradio.com
Commissioner Sarnoski holds meeting on truck traffic in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Commissioner Jason Sarnoski recently held a meeting with municipal officials from across Warren County to discuss truck traffic on local and county roads. Municipal officials and county professionals had the chance to review this issue, sharing valuable information and communicating their opinions on this complex...
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced to probation for verbally threatening to kill victim while firing a handgun in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced to probation for verbally threatening to kill victim while firing a handgun in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Robert Wilson, 52, of Sussex was sentenced on Jan. 12 before the Honorable Michael C....
YAHOO!
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of Centenary president's wife was drunk, prosecutors say
BELVIDERE — A Hackettstown man who was drunk and driving without a license when he fatally struck the wife of Centenary University's president before he fled the scene on Jan. 7 initially told police he had not been driving and the damage on his vehicle was "new to him," prosecutors said at his detention hearing on Wednesday.
Route 22 crash cleared after backing up traffic in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
Wednesday’s commute is off to a rocky start as a three-vehicle crash is snarling traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Route 22 West near mile marker 322.9 between Fullerton Avenue and MacArthur Road/ Route 145, authorities said. No injuries were...
Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen
NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash
Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police
Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
wrnjradio.com
Police search for burglary suspect in Denville Township
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville police are searching for a burglary suspect in the wooded area of Holstein Lake and surrounding residential areas Thursday morning, according to a Nixle alert. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, skinny, wearing a...
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
Truck driver killed when tractor-trailer falls from highway overpass onto van below
The truck driver was navigating a curved overpass that connects I-287 to I-684 in Harrison around 10:30 a.m. when they lost control.
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
School Bus Stolen in Northern NJ — Alarmed Cops Caution Parents
LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
lvpnews.com
Suspect brandishes a knife in a gas station robbery
Investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem station are requesting help from the public in an armed robbery of a gas station in Northampton County Jan. 11. A news release outlines the following details:. An unknown suspect entered the Valero Gas Station, 6007 West Main Boulevard, East Allen...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man arrested after attempted burglary in Carbon County
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in Carbon County say a man was arrested after breaking into a home in Franklin Township. The burglary attempt was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday at a home in the unit block of Main Road, police said. When officers arrived on scene, the victim...
wrnjradio.com
3 arrested in Hunterdon County facing drug charges
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Three Mercer County men were arrested Wednesday and face drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing Township were arrested on Jan. 18 in the parking lot of a business on Route 202 northbound in Raritan Township, Robeson said.
Woman with baby among victims shot with pellet gun at Bridgewater, NJ mall
BRIDGEWATER — Two people — including a woman with her infant — were shot in pellet gun attacks 10 days apart outside Bridgewater Commons. But while the first incident happened on Jan. 4, police did not notify the community until this week, days after two suspects were charged.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI after hitting parked car in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting a parked car earlier this month in Hackettstown, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Municipal Lot#1, located at 115 High St, for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.
