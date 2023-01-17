Read full article on original website
Eddie Murphy speaks out on his Golden Globes joke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock: 'It's all love'
Eddie Murphy made the joke about Will Smith and Chris Rock during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Tracy Morgan trolls Eddie Murphy for having 10 kids: ‘Your pull-out game is weak’
He’s good at many things, but not pulling out. Tracy Morgan trolled Eddie Murphy for having a whopping 10 children while presenting him with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes. During an emotional speech in which the comedian talked about Murphy’s lengthy career accomplishments, Morgan addressed one of his most important jobs: being a dad. “You got 10 children,” the comedian, 54, told Murphy, 61, before adding, “Your pull-out game is weak, Eddie.” The “30 Rock” star also quipped that Murphy and his girlfriend, Paige Butcher, are trying to break Bob Marley’s record of 11 children. “You look at Paige...
Chelsea Handler Nails Monologue; Seth Rogen Roasts The CW at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards
Chelsea Handler brought the laughs as host of the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night. Before diving into her monologue, she wisely began with a self-deprecating tone. “I know that I have a reputation that proceeds me, but you should all know that I have been in two years of therapy,” she said inside the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles — a new venue for the ceremony. “So, everybody is safe now.”More from WWDA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsKennedy...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kenya Barris on Teaming with Eddie Murphy and Making ‘You People’ as “A Love Letter to the Culture”
Just days after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes (and dropping a much-discussed Will Smith joke) Eddie Murphy continued his triumphant return to the spotlight at the premiere for his newest feature film, Netflix’s You People. Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long, Lauren London, David Duchovny and director Kenya Barris all walked the red carpet in Westwood on Tuesday to celebrate the comedy that examines issues of race and class in Los Angeles. The film is centered around the interracial relationship between Ezra (played by Jonah Hill) and Amira (played by London) and follows the clashes, conflicts and...
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Internet Remains Furious Over Jerrod Carmichael's 'Offensive' Joke About Whitney Houston
The host of the evening made a pointed joke about Whitney Houston's death during the Golden Globes on Tuesday.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
The ‘Cheers’ Guest Star Who Filled in When Larry Bird Bailed
'Cheers' writer Ken Levine co-wrote an episode that was supposed to guest star Larry Bird. When Bird bailed, they had to find a replacement and rewrite the script accordingly.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
One Late Night Talk Show Host Almost Beat Brendan Fraser For His Role In ‘The Whale’
Late Late Show host James Corden revealed that he almost got the main role in the award-nominated film The Whale. Brendan Fraser ended up getting the part and his role in the film is being called his big comeback. The film is about a 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his daughter.
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Assures Fans That Leslie Jordan's Character Will "Live Forever"
Several months after the death of actor, comedian, and beloved internet personality Leslie Jordan, FOX's Call Me Kat will bid farewell to the star. Ahead of the farewell episode, the series titular star Mayim Bialik spoke with Entertainment Weekly regarding the series planned exit for Jordan's character. According to Bialik,...
The Mindy Kaling Backlash Has Lost All Nuance
Recent criticism of the comedian’s artistic laziness has fans reexamining her whole career.
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career
Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
'Night Court' Revival Draws Highest Debut Comedy Ratings for NBC Since 2017
NBC's return to Manhattan and its titular Night Court couldn't have gone much better according to Nielsen ratings from the revival's premiere. Featuring two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday night, the revival series not only handily dominated the night, but managed to pull in the most viewers of any comedy debut in over five years for NBC. The last series to make a splash bigger than Night Court on the network was another highly-anticipated reboot - 2017's Will & Grace.
‘That ’90s Show’ Is Worse Than ‘That ’70s Show’ in Every Way
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here. There are so many reboots, remakes, and reimaginations of old, once-popular TV shows that the news...
Today in History: Thursday, January 19, 2023
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. A then-record 68 percent of all television sets in the United States — more than the inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower the following day — tuned in for the birth of Little Ricky on CBS sitcom “I Love Lucy” in 1953…CBS anthology drama “The Millionaire” began its six season run in 1955. The series told the stories of people who were given one million dollars from a benefactor who insisted they must never know his identity, with one exception…On an episode of ABC’s “Batman” in 1967, “It’s My Party” singer Lesley Gore portrayed Catwoman’s sidekick Pussycat…CBS primetime newsmagazine “48 Hours” opened in 1988. In the mid-2000s, the program transitioned into its current format, originally known as “48 Hours Mystery”, which mainly presents true crime documentaries…On an episode of CBS mystery drama “Murder, She Wrote” in 1992, Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) visited Universal Studios to discuss the filming of one of her novels, but discovered the producer (Ron Liebman) bludgeoned to death in the foyer of the infamous Bates house — the setting of Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1960 thriller “Psycho.”
