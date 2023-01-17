ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

americanmilitarynews.com

Poland demands $1.3 trillion WW2 reparations from Germany

Germany turned down Poland’s request to negotiate compensation for some $1.3 trillion in estimated World War II reparations, saying it has closed the matter, Warsaw proclaimed this week. During a press conference Tuesday, Poland’s Foreign Ministry indicated that it made a request for the United Nations to intervene to...
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Netanyahu is Israel’s own worst enemy. Why won’t western allies confront him?

Samir Aslan did what any father would do. When Israeli soldiers broke into his home at Qalandiya refugee camp last week to arrest his son, he rushed to protect him. The 41-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed. His death received scant notice, so frequent are such incidents. A reported 224 Palestinians were killed last year in the occupied West Bank, which suffered almost daily army raids. 2023 is shaping up to be even worse.
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

Putin's retaliation against sanctions has backfired and could cost Russia $150 billion this year, RBC analyst says

Putin's retaliation against western sanctions has backfired, according to RBC strategist Timothy Ash. Ash estimated that cratering demand for Russian energy could cost the nation $150 billion this year. It highlights "the error of Vladimir Putin's calculations when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ash said. Putin's backlash against...

