Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Qatar does not advocate 'forgive and forget' for Russia, foreign minister says after colleague's controversial remarks
"Qatar has a very clear political stance on this: we don't accept the invasion of another country," Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNBC. He maintained that it was up to Europe to decide its energy future. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday appeared...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
The tank-killing armored vehicle that France is sending to Ukraine is 'a bit of an oddity,' but don't call it a tank
France is promising to send the AMX-10RC and its big main gun to Ukraine — but it's not the tank that Kyiv has been asking for.
Zelensky adviser resigns after linking Ukraine air defense to apartment strike
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky resigned shortly after suggesting Ukraine's air defense systems could be to blame for the massive strike on a Dnipro apartment that killed more than 40 people.
americanmilitarynews.com
Poland demands $1.3 trillion WW2 reparations from Germany
Germany turned down Poland’s request to negotiate compensation for some $1.3 trillion in estimated World War II reparations, saying it has closed the matter, Warsaw proclaimed this week. During a press conference Tuesday, Poland’s Foreign Ministry indicated that it made a request for the United Nations to intervene to...
There’s a way to end Putin for good
Rarely has there been a military investment that involved such high stakes, was so bloodless for the investor, and promised such high returns.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Netanyahu is Israel’s own worst enemy. Why won’t western allies confront him?
Samir Aslan did what any father would do. When Israeli soldiers broke into his home at Qalandiya refugee camp last week to arrest his son, he rushed to protect him. The 41-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed. His death received scant notice, so frequent are such incidents. A reported 224 Palestinians were killed last year in the occupied West Bank, which suffered almost daily army raids. 2023 is shaping up to be even worse.
Putin's retaliation against sanctions has backfired and could cost Russia $150 billion this year, RBC analyst says
Putin's retaliation against western sanctions has backfired, according to RBC strategist Timothy Ash. Ash estimated that cratering demand for Russian energy could cost the nation $150 billion this year. It highlights "the error of Vladimir Putin's calculations when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ash said. Putin's backlash against...
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
See moment Ukrainian soldiers received order to open fire on Russian forces
CNN's Ben Wedeman speaks with residents in Bahkmut, Ukraine, about some of the hardships they are facing amid constant Russian shelling.
Russian Troops Flee Ukraine, Order Taxi to Take Them 300 Miles Back Home
The men said instead of receiving training to fight in the conflict, commanders used them to build dugouts.
msn.com
Medvedev warns that a Russian defeat in Ukraine «could provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war.»
Former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the country's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, warned Thursday that a Russian defeat in the war with Ukraine "could provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war," after which the Kremlin has indicated that there are no changes to its defense doctrine. "Tomorrow, at...
Ukraine boasts that it used a drone to steal a radio from a dead Russian soldier, letting it listen in on enemy plans
Ukraine's 54th mechanized brigade said its troops were able to use the radio to secretly listen to Russian communications.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
Putin Betrayed by Close Ally Who Helped Out Ukraine Behind His Back
Bulgaria's government chose to be "on the right side of history," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
Russia's troops are tied down in Ukraine, but some of its best subs are still holding the US 'at risk,' top US commanders say
With Russia's Severodvinsk-class subs in the Atlantic and Pacific, "there'll be a dual-flank challenge for the United States," a US Navy admiral said.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Comments / 0